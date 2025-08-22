Tech Roundup: Organizations plan to double down on AI Investment

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Procureability launches new benchmark report on widespread AI adoption, Greensphere Capital invests into Source Certain to develop origin testing and supply chain traceability, and Fleetworthy Accelerates AI Capabilities.

Artificial intelligence is no longer an experiment in procurement, it’s fast becoming a cornerstone of strategy. A new benchmarking report from ProcureAbility, titled “AI Adoption and Its Impact on Procurement” shows just how quickly adoption is accelerating: nearly nine in ten supply chain and procurement leaders plan to increase their AI investments over the next year.

The report paints a clear picture of AI’s growing role across the procurement value chain. Ninety-two percent of executives surveyed expressed satisfaction with current tools, with supplier discovery, spend analysis, and sustainability emerging as leading use cases.

The payoff is evident in cost savings, greater efficiency, and improved supplier relationships, evidence that AI’s impact is moving well beyond back-office tasks.

“AI is no longer optional in procurement, it’s a critical driver of competitiveness,” said Darshan Deshmukh, President of ProcureAbility, in a news release. “Organizations that move beyond tactical use cases to embed AI strategically will unlock transformative benefits in cost management, supplier relationships, and operational performance.”

But enthusiasm doesn’t erase the challenges. The report highlights structural and cultural hurdles slowing broader adoption. A lack of proven examples and resistance to change remain sticking points, and many leaders still struggle to measure return on investment.

While AI adoption is widespread, 59% of organizations currently deploy it only for targeted projects rather than full-scale transformation. Confidence in ROI evaluation also lags, with most respondents only “somewhat confident” in their ability to quantify results.

AI is no longer about experimentation, but execution. With investment surging and benefits already measurable, the competitive gap is likely to widen between those who scale AI strategically and those who remain hesitant.

Greensphere Capital invests into Source Certain

Supply chain traceability just took a major step forward. Greensphere Capital has invested in Source Certain, a forensic science company whose technology verifies the true geographic origin of products by analyzing their chemical composition.

The deal, made through Greensphere’s Gaia Sciences Innovation Fund, aims to scale Source Certain’s machine-learning supported platform and accelerate its use across global supply chains.

Source Certain’s approach is rooted in techniques first developed for criminal forensics. By reading the “chemical fingerprint” of a product, the company can verify where it was grown, mined, or harvested, without relying on paperwork or blockchain records that can be altered.

The technology has already been used to uncover fraud and mislabeling, from “Italian” tomato puree actually sourced in China’s Xinjiang region, to warzone wheat stolen from Ukraine, to mislabeled seafood in global supermarkets.

The ability to deliver this level of verification at scale could reshape markets where sustainability, legality, and trust are increasingly under scrutiny. Current origin testing often relies on expensive and slower stable isotope ratio analysis, but Source Certain uses trace element analysis, which offers more granular results at lower cost.

“Today’s supply chains are inherently complex and frequently opaque,” said Divya Seshamani, Managing Partner of Greensphere Capital, in a news release. “What blockchain promised but couldn’t deliver—incorruptible truth—can instead be achieved with chemistry. With Source Certain’s technology, we can test origins faster and more accurately than ever before using hard science—no paperwork necessary. The product is now its own proof.”

For Cameron Scadding, Founder and CEO of Source Certain, the mission is about more than compliance. “The future of trade depends on trust, and trust depends on evidence. We want to make forensic-level origin testing the standard, not the exception.”

With Greensphere’s backing, Source Certain plans to expand in the UK and EU, where stricter due diligence rules are coming into force, and develop new applications for agricultural traceability and timber legality.

Fleetworthy Accelerates AI Capabilities to Power the Next Generation of Fleet Technology

Fleetworthy is doubling down on artificial intelligence, announcing expanded AI capabilities across its suite of fleet safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. The company said the upgrades will make fleets safer, more efficient, and better prepared for a connected future, while keeping a responsible approach to adoption.

“At Fleetworthy, we believe the future of fleet management is powered by intelligent technology that supports the people behind the wheel and in the back office,” said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer, in a news release. “By integrating AI across our product portfolio, we’re helping customers unlock real operational value today while laying the groundwork for the predictive fleet technology of tomorrow.”

The company’s AI strategy focuses on automating repetitive tasks and strengthening human decision-making. Over the past year, Fleetworthy has embedded AI throughout its major brands, including Bestpass and Drivewyze, with new features designed to improve compliance readiness, cut costs, and boost safety.

Among the latest applications: continuous monitoring powered by AI, which scans data in real time to flag risks and anomalies before they escalate; AI-driven audit readiness, where predictive reports warn managers of potential compliance issues well ahead of formal reviews; and predictive toll intelligence, which forecasts costs with precision, highlights anomalies, and optimizes routes to prevent overspending.

“As we expand our AI capabilities, we’re committed to delivering steady innovation that drives new levels of efficiency, intelligence, and automation for our customers,” Demmons said. “These advancements are central to our roadmap, ensuring fleets stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.”