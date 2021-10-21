Telematics provider Azuga announces carbon offset program for fleet customers

Fleets of all sizes searching for carbon neutrality have a new tool through a partnership with Azuga and GreenPrint.

Fleet telematics company Azuga is working with GreenPrint, a carbon offset program, to calculate vehicle emissions and purchase carbon offsets to create a certified carbon-neutral vehicle. The program is open to all Azuga customers. There is a monthly fee ranging from $5 to $7 per vehicle, although certain heavy-duty trucks will require customized pricing.

The program is open to vehicles of all sizes.

“We are excited to partner with Azuga and enable them to offer a suite of sustainability metrics to complement the rich data and insights they currently provide to their customers,” said Pete Davis, CEO of GreenPrint. “The Azuga Fleet Sustainability Program allows Azuga customers to take immediate action on climate change.”

The entire process receives independent, third-party attestation, and customers will receive impact reports and carbon offset certificates indicating the environmental benefit from their participation, Azuga said.

“The cost of ignoring this issue from a supplier and consumer perspective is growing by the day,” said Ananth Rani, CEO at Azuga. “Our service is more cost-effective than anything a company could do on its own and provides them a significant competitive advantage. We’re excited to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

GreenPrint said it has neutralized over 10 million metric tons of carbon from more than 1 million vehicles across 16 countries. The company specializes in working with carbon-intensive businesses such as oil and gas and transportation.

To participate, a fleet only needs to register. There is no additional hardware to install. Azuga transmits the vehicle information to GreenPrint, which calculates the carbon emissions and then invests in carbon offsets for that vehicle.

GreenPrint’s carbon offset projects include investments in reforestation, landfill gas capture, alternative energy, methane reduction, and investments in new or alternative manufacturing processes.

A carbon credit is an asset designed to represent a reduction of 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent, and a carbon offset is one way of using a carbon credit, Gilles Dufrasne, policy officer at climate policy advocacy association Carbon Market Watch, told FreightWaves earlier this year.

Because the transition to low-carbon alternatives can be slower and more difficult for freight companies, investing in carbon offsets can buy time for companies to adapt.

