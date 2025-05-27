Tender Rejections: The Freight Market’s Crystal Ball

What’s a tender rejection rate? Few indicators are as telling in the dance of freight logistics as the tender rejection rate. This metric, often underappreciated outside logistics circles, offers a window into the balance of supply and demand, signaling shifts in market dynamics before they fully materialize.

Tender rejections occur when carriers decline loads offered under contract by shippers. A rising rejection rate typically indicates tightening capacity, as carriers opt for more lucrative spot market opportunities. Conversely, a declining rate suggests ample capacity and potentially softer spot rates.

Current Trends

As of May 2025, the national Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) stands at 6.69%, reflecting a slight increase from previous weeks. This uptick suggests a modest tightening in capacity, though rates remain relatively stable.

Regionally, there are disparities. The Southeast has seen rejection rates surpass 10% for the first time since 2022, indicating a significant tightening in that area. In contrast, the West Coast, particularly Southern California, continues to experience low rejection rates, reflecting abundant capacity.