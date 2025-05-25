Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Carriers have a West Coast bias

Rejection rates above 10% out of the Southeast for first time since 2022

Zach Strickland, FW Market Expert & Market Analyst
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index–Southeast, West Coast  SONAROTRI.URSE, OTRI.URWT

Tender rejection rates (OTRI) for truckload shipments originating in the Southeast (URSE) surpassed 10% last week — marking the first time in nearly three years they've reached that level. In contrast, rejection rates for freight departing the West Coast (URWT) remain well below the national average and are the lowest among the seven major U.S. regions. This contrast is striking, especially given the current focus on imports and the Southern California ports that handle the bulk of U.S. container traffic. So, what can we learn from these diverging trends?

Demand Dynamics

Let’s start with demand, the most logical first factor to examine. Tender volumes out of the Southeast are down 6% year over year, while West Coast volumes have declined 14% annually.

While demand has held up better in the East, it hasn’t increased meaningfully. This lack of significant growth suggests that demand alone is unlikely to be the root cause of the rejection rate disparity — at least not directly.

As we’ve discussed previously, much of the long-haul freight demand from the West has shifted to rail, with intermodal capturing a large share from the truckload sector. Shippers have been bringing goods into the U.S. well ahead of fulfillment needs, allowing more flexibility in how freight is moved across the country.

    Zach Strickland, the “Sultan of SONAR,” curates the weekly market update. Zach is also one of FreightWaves’ Market Experts. With a degree in Finance, Strickland spent the early part of his career in banking before transitioning to transportation in various roles and segments, such as truckload and LTL. He has over 13 years of transportation experience, specializing in data, pricing, and analytics.