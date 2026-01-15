Newsletters Contact Us
Tennessee carrier shutting down, laying off 145 workers

Amazon-focused Smoky Mountain Logistics to shut down Lebanon operation

Smoky Mountain Logistics, an Amazon last-mile delivery partner, is permanently shutting down its Tennessee operation and laying off 145 workers. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Smoky Mountain Logistics LLC, a Tennessee-based last-mile delivery company, is permanently shutting down operations in Lebanon, Tennessee, triggering layoffs for 145 employees.

The closure will take effect Feb. 28, the company said according to a WARN notice filed with state officials.

Smoky Mountain Logistics operates as an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, providing last-mile delivery services out of Amazon’s DTN8 delivery station in the Nashville metro area. 

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show the company reported 75 drivers and 34 non commercial motor vehicles at the time of its most recent filing, reflecting its last-mile delivery model rather than traditional over-the-road trucking operations.

The shutdown adds to a growing list of transportation and logistics companies announcing closures or workforce reductions at the start of 2026, as carriers contend with contract pressure, rising costs, and uneven freight demand.

