Teradar emerges with $150M backing to replace radar and LiDAR in autonomous vehicles

Boston-based Teradar recently emerged from stealth mode, introducing the world’s first commercial terahertz vision sensor. The company secured $150 million in Series B funding led by VXI Capital with participation from IBEX Investors, Capricorn Investment Group, The Engine Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures to develop technology that delivers 20 times the resolution of current automotive radar.

Teradar was founded five years ago with the goal of creating an entirely new sensor category. “The entire premise from day one was, ‘How do you create a completely new category of sensor that isn’t trapped by the fundamental trade-offs of radar and LiDAR?’” said Matt Carey, CEO and co-founder of Teradar, during an interview with FreightWaves.

The innovation addresses fundamental limitations in current vehicle perception systems. “LiDAR is incredibly precise, but it’s expensive and it falls apart in bad weather—fog, rain, snow, sleet. Radar is cheap, sees far in any weather, but the resolution is terrible,” Carey added.

The terahertz band represents what the company calls the “Goldilocks frequency”—offering wavelengths long enough to penetrate adverse weather conditions like radar while short enough to provide extremely high angular resolution.