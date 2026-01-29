Tesla highlights Semi truck progress in Q4 earnings results

Tesla on Wednesday highlighted progress toward launching production of its long-delayed Tesla Semi truck as a key operational priority, as the company’s profit plummeted 46% to $3.8 billion in 2025, marking a second consecutive year of declining profitability.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its fourth-quarter earnings and held a conference call with analysts after the market closed on Wednesday.

Tesla officials told investors that preparations are underway to begin Semi manufacturing in early 2026 as part of a broader push into commercial and industrial markets.

“At the moment, we’re expecting [Tesla] CAPEX to be in excess of $20 billion. We’ll be paying for six factories, namely the refinery, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries factories, Cybercab, Semi, a new megafactory, the Optimus factory.On top of it, we’ll also be spending money for building our AI compute infrastructure and we’ll continue investing in our existing factories to build more capacity,” Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja said.