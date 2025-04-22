Tesla says mass production of electric Semi to begin in 2026

Tesla said Tuesday that full production of its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck would begin in 2026 at its Gigafactory Nevada.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its first-quarter earnings and held a conference call with analysts after the market closed.

CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla officials did not discuss the Semi during the call, but the company said in its first-quarter earnings report the Semi remains on track “for volume production next year.”

Tesla officials said in January that production of the Semi could begin by the end of 2025, with mass production starting sometime in 2026.



