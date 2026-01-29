Tesla to install Semi chargers at Pilot Travel Centers

Pilot Travel Centers on Tuesday announced a partnership with Tesla to install Semi chargers at select locations to expand heavy-duty truck charging infrastructure. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based company is one of the largest travel center operators in the U.S., with more than 900 locations across 44 states and five Canadian provinces.

The initially announced Tesla Semi charger locations will be along I-5, I-10 and several major corridors where the need for heavy-duty charging is highest. The first sites are expected to open in summer 2026, according to the release.

Construction of the charging stations is slated to begin in the first half of 2026. The initial states chosen are California, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. The upgraded Pilot travel centers will have four to eight charging stalls delivering up to 1.2 megawatts of power to each stall via Tesla’s V4 cabinet charging technology.

These Tesla charging stalls will initially be focused on Tesla Semis but may be expanded to include other heavy-duty electric vehicles from other manufacturers.