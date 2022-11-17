Texas-based chemical transporter acquires 140 trucks

Quantix continues to acquire trucking assets, adding to the company’s liquid and plastics transportation division.

The Houston-area-based company announced Wednesday it has acquired five carriers, as well as signing with a new agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation Inc. The deal adds more than 140 trucks to the company’s fleet of 1,054 power units and 758 drivers.

The new trucks will help the company service customers around the Gulf Coast, including Houston; Port Allen and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Meridian, Mississippi. L.D. McCloud Transportation has Texas locations in Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

“Quantix continues to scale our services in Texas and the Gulf Coast regions, and these new assets strengthen our ability to do so,” Chris Ball, Quantix CEO and president, said in a statement.

The five carriers Quantix acquired include Dobbins Enterprises LLC, C&S Express Inc., Chancelor Transportation LLC, T&K Chancelor Enterprises LLC and Templet Transit LLC.

In October, Quantix acquired G&W Tanks, a provider of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) tank transportation.





Quantix, formerly known as A&R Logistics, was acquired by Chicago-based equity firm Wind Point Partners in 2019. Under the ownership of Wind Point Partners, A&R Logistics rebranded as Quantix and has acquired 13 companies over the past two years.

