Texas carrier, HR company settle sex discrimination suit

A Texas carrier and a human resources provider recently agreed to pay $90,000 to a former female recruiter who said she was treated differently from male employees because of her gender, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Oppor­tunity Commission.

Outwest Express, a full truckload carrier, and American One, a professional services provider, agreed to the settlement to voluntarily resolve a sex discrimination and retaliation charge filed with the EEOC. Both companies are based in El Paso, Texas.

“We are glad to resolve this matter through voluntary compliance, which benefits the recruiter, the companies and the public interest,” David Davis, acting director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District, said in a news release. “Outwest Express and American One Source have agreed to provide appropriate relief and improve their workplace policies and procedures to prevent future harassment and retaliation.”

In addition to providing monetary relief for the recruiter, Outwest Express and American One Source will train their supervisors and employees and report to the EEOC for three years.

Outwest Express, founded in 2004, operates 487 trucks and employs 491 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The agreement resolves a sex discrimination and retaliation charge recently filed with the EEOC from a female recruiter who said he was fired immediately after complaining that her boss frequently “cursed” and “ridiculed her,” the EEOC said.





The recruiter, who wasn’t named, was hired by American One Source and worked at Outwest Express’ terminal in Kansas City, Missouri. Her job was to recruit and train new truck drivers.

“The woman alleged to the EEOC that during her three months of employment, her boss repeatedly cursed at and ridiculed her but that he did not treat male employees in a similarly demeaning manner,” according to the agency. “She also alleged that when she complained to human resources about the treat­ment, she was fired the next morning.”

The EEOC investigated and determined the companies’ alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex and retaliation for complaining about discrimination. Outwest Express and American One Source deny the recruiter’s allegations.

