Texas carrier Serna’s Trucking files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Serna’s Trucking LLC, a Texas-based transportation provider, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.
The San Marcos trucking company submitted its voluntary petition on Tuesday, seeking to reorganize its finances while continuing operations during the court-supervised restructuring process.
Court filings indicate the company’s debts fall below $3.4 million, qualifying the case as a small-business Chapter 11 restructuring under federal bankruptcy law.
The carrier listed total assets of about $544,595, including trucks, equipment, cash and accounts receivable.
Serna’s Trucking did not respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.
Fleet and assets
The filing shows the company owns a mix of older tractors, dump trucks and trailers used for hauling construction materials and aggregates. The largest portion of its assets—about $450,580—consists of machinery, equipment and vehicles.
The company also reported roughly $7,999 in cash, $43,767 in accounts receivable, and $12,619 in inventory, according to bankruptcy schedules.
Serna’s Trucking filing
Serna’s Trucking was founded in 2006 by Claudia Serna and provides transportation services across Texas, according to the company’s website.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show the carrier operates from San Marcos, Texas, with one driver and one power unit registered under its USDOT number, though company materials previously indicated a larger fleet operating in the state.
Creditors and financing
Bankruptcy schedules list about 49 creditors and show several secured claims tied to equipment and financing arrangements.
Among the secured creditors listed in the filing:
- Amur Equipment Finance
- First United Bank
- GM Financial
- PeopleFund
- Small Business Administration (EIDL loan)
Serna’s Trucking filing
Total secured claims listed in the filing exceed $194,000, backed primarily by trucks, trailers and accounts receivable.
Operations expected to continue
The Chapter 11 filing allows the company to continue operating while it works to restructure its debts and negotiate with creditors under court supervision.
The petition was signed by Claudia E. Serna, manager of the company, and filed by Austin-based attorney Frank B. Lyon.
Serna’s Trucking becomes the latest small carrier to seek bankruptcy protection amid ongoing financial pressures in the trucking sector, which has seen elevated operating costs and uneven freight demand over the past two years.