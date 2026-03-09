Texas carrier Serna’s Trucking files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Serna’s Trucking LLC, a Texas-based transportation provider, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

The San Marcos trucking company submitted its voluntary petition on Tuesday, seeking to reorganize its finances while continuing operations during the court-supervised restructuring process.

Court filings indicate the company’s debts fall below $3.4 million, qualifying the case as a small-business Chapter 11 restructuring under federal bankruptcy law.

The carrier listed total assets of about $544,595, including trucks, equipment, cash and accounts receivable.