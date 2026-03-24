Texas carrier sued by Mexican truckers over pay, visa misclassification

Two truck drivers have filed a federal lawsuit against Texas-based Fabian Morales Trucking LLC, alleging the company failed to pay overtime wages and misrepresented their job duties to obtain agricultural guestworker visas.

Juan Carlos Renteria-Briones and Erik de Jesus Iniguez Fernandez, who are both Mexican citizens, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Amarillo Division, on Monday, seeking unpaid overtime, damages and other relief under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Drivers allege unpaid overtime, misclassification

Renteria-Briones and Fernandez worked as tractor-trailer drivers hauling grain from farms to storage facilities, dairies and feedlots between 2023 and 2025, often working more than 60 hours per week but allegedly receiving only straight hourly pay, according to the complaint.

According to federal carrier registration data, Fabian Morales Trucking LLC operates a fleet of 31 truck tractors and 31 trailers and employs 10 drivers, hauling primarily grain, feed and hay in interstate commerce. The Hart, Texas-based carrier reported about 1.86 million vehicle miles traveled in 2023, according to FMCSA records.