Texas logistics firm goes belly-up

More than 45 trucking companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas-based logistics company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

CHAI Freight Logistics of Brownsville, Texas, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas late last week.

In its filing, CHAI lists its assets as between $50,000 and $100,000 and its liabilities as between $100,000 and $500,000. The logistics firm states it has up to 99 creditors.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration revoked CHAI’s broker authority in mid-July after its insurance policy was canceled earlier that month.

Truckers owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after CHAI Freight Logistics files Chapter 7.

Joel F. Hernandez, listed as the management member on the bankruptcy filing, states that no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

The top three trucking companies owed the most money are Elio Express Inc. of Wheeling, Illinois, owed $9,600; La Joya Trucking of Brownsville, Texas, owed more than $8,500; and RJ Logistics Inc. of Laredo, Texas, owed $7,050.

According to CHAI’s bankruptcy petition, factoring company Apex Capital Corp. of Fort Worth, Texas, is owed nearly $101,000.

Legal woes plague CHAI Freight

In the filing, CHAI Freight lists that it has a possible cause of action against Jose E. Hernandez Jr. for alleged “payment of unapproved withdrawals.” Hernandez was a silent member of CHAI Freight from May 2017 to June 2020.

BOSS Transportation Services of McDonough, Georgia, has filed a lawsuit against CHAI “seeking monetary relief” in state court in Henry County, Georgia. According to the logistics firm’s bankruptcy petition, CHAI owes BOSS Transportation $1,200.

A meeting of creditors is slated for 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Click for more articles by FreightWaves Senior Editor Clarissa Hawes.

Texas oilfield services firm files for bankruptcy

Carriers owed money after company files for bankruptcy

Shuttered California carrier files for bankruptcy

Texas trucking company closes its doors, sources say