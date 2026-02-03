Texas logistics real estate heats up with port, border-driven projects

A wave of logistics real estate projects and land deals across Texas since late January highlights how developers and shippers alike are positioning for long-term freight demand tied to ports, border trade and population growth.
From port-adjacent industrial parks in Houston to infill warehouse plays near Dallas-Fort Worth and cross-border infrastructure investments in South Texas, the activity underscores Texas’ role as a backbone for North American supply chains.
Border town bets on 2026 demand rebound for logistics space
Las Americas Logistics & Industrial Park in Roma continues to advance infrastructure development as city leaders work to overcome slower-than-expected tenant absorption tied to tariff uncertainty.
Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera recently told the Rio Grande Guardian six of the park’s 21 available industrial lots have been sold, with momentum in recent months impacted by shifting U.S. trade and tariff policy. City officials expect stronger leasing activity heading into 2026 as trade conditions stabilize and cross-border manufacturing and distribution demand picks up.
Roma is located along the U.S.-Mexico border across from Ciudad Miguel Alemán in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The Roma–Ciudad Miguel Alemán International Bridge, built in 1928, is a key cross-border trade link that has seen truck traffic increase tenfold since 2018 and now handles nearly $1 billion in annual trade, alongside rapid industrial and logistics expansion.
Key infrastructure improvements at Las Americas Logistics & Industrial Park includes a federally funded water booster station designed to ensure adequate water pressure and flow for warehouse, cold storage and light manufacturing users.
Roma continues to market the park heavily in Mexico — particularly in Monterrey and agricultural trade hubs — positioning the city as a produce and industrial gateway with direct international bridge access and proximity to northern Mexico supply chains.
H-E-B targets North Texas for major logistics hub along I-35
H-E-B is planning a major logistics expansion in North Texas after acquiring more than 600 acres for a future, master-planned supply chain campus.
The privately held grocer said the site, located along Interstate 35 in Valley View — about 60 to 70 miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — will be developed in multiple phases to support warehousing, distribution and other supply chain operations as the retailer continues expanding across North and West Texas.
The project remains in the early planning stages, and no construction timeline has been announced. H-E-B said the campus will build on its existing distribution network and improve service to fast-growing Texas markets. Terms of the land purchase were not disclosed.
New Class A industrial park breaks ground near Port Houston
Lovett Industrial, in partnership with PCCP, has broken ground on SouthPort 45, a Class A, three-building industrial business park in southeast Houston.
The 668,077-square-foot development will rise on 82 acres near Interstate 45 and Beltway 8, less than 15 miles from the Port of Houston, Hobby Airport and downtown Houston.
SouthPort 45 will include a 395,657-square-foot cross-dock facility and two front-load buildings totaling more than 270,000 square feet, targeting logistics, distribution and industrial users seeking modern Class A space near the port and major freight corridors. Construction is underway, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2026.
Houston-area infill industrial project hits full occupancy in under 30 days
Jackson-Shaw has completed and fully leased GreensPORT Logistics Park, a 535,478-square-foot, two-building Class A industrial project near the Port of Houston.
The 38-acre development reached 100% occupancy in less than one month after completion, highlighting strong tenant demand for infill industrial space with direct, port-adjacent access.
Completed in December 2025, the project sits just south of Interstate 10 on Haden Road, providing connectivity to major freight corridors and quick access to port terminals. The developer said the location makes GreensPORT an attractive hub for users supporting Gulf Coast supply chains.
Developers target Houston airport corridor with new industrial park
BCS Capital Group has broken ground on Humble Westfield Business Park, a new industrial development west of George Bush Intercontinental Airport aimed at serving small- and mid-bay logistics users.
The project will deliver four concrete tilt-wall warehouse buildings totaling approximately 168,840 square feet on 11.4 acres, adding modern distribution space to one of Houston’s most active industrial submarkets.
Individual buildings will range from roughly 31,500 to 54,600 square feet and are being marketed to tenants and buyers seeking airport-adjacent, infill logistics space. Construction is underway, with completion targeted by the end of the year.
Reverse logistics provider VASS launches new Dallas operations hub
VASS has opened a new operations facility in Dallas, expanding its reverse logistics and fulfillment capacity to meet rising demand from electronics and e-commerce brands.
The company said the Dallas facility strengthens its ability to manage growing return volumes, tighter marketplace compliance requirements and higher expectations for inventory recovery involving high-value electronics products.
Addison-based VASS provides end-to-end reverse logistics, fulfillment and value-added services, including inspection, reboxing, kitting, labeling and outbound shipping coordination for brands selling across major online marketplaces.
DFW land sale sets stage for new logistics center
Alliuz Industrial has purchased a 10-acre infill industrial site in Grand Prairie for the development of a new logistics center in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The site, located at 2801 S. Greatwest Parkway within the Great Southwest Industrial District, is planned for two warehouse buildings and sits within one of DFW’s most established logistics and manufacturing corridors.
The transaction reflects continued demand for scarce infill industrial land in Grand Prairie, where developable sites have become increasingly limited. Alliuz Industrial is an international developer focused on industrial and logistics projects across the United States and Mexico and continues to expand its footprint in key North American distribution markets.