Texas logistics real estate heats up with port, border-driven projects

A wave of logistics real estate projects and land deals across Texas since late January highlights how developers and shippers alike are positioning for long-term freight demand tied to ports, border trade and population growth.

From port-adjacent industrial parks in Houston to infill warehouse plays near Dallas-Fort Worth and cross-border infrastructure investments in South Texas, the activity underscores Texas’ role as a backbone for North American supply chains.

Border town bets on 2026 demand rebound for logistics space

Las Americas Logistics & Industrial Park in Roma continues to advance infrastructure development as city leaders work to overcome slower-than-expected tenant absorption tied to tariff uncertainty.

Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera recently told the Rio Grande Guardian six of the park’s 21 available industrial lots have been sold, with momentum in recent months impacted by shifting U.S. trade and tariff policy. City officials expect stronger leasing activity heading into 2026 as trade conditions stabilize and cross-border manufacturing and distribution demand picks up.