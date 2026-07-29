Texas police recover $272K in precious metal cargo; 2 face possible life sentences

Sealy, Texas, police stopped and detained two men as they left a business with 32,000 pounds of precious metal. Officers recovered the shipment, which authorities valued at about $272,000. Sealy police linked their 18-wheeler to another reported incident at the same location. Both defendants now face first-degree felony cargo-theft charges.
Sealy is in Austin County, about 50 miles west of downtown Houston. The city sits at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Texas Highway 36, a major commercial corridor in southeast Texas. Its location also places the reported theft near a heavily traveled freight route. Sealy’s city government describes the community as a commercial center serving the region.
The department identified the defendants as Rahual Phore, 25, and Virender Phore, 36. Officials announced the arrests in a July 27 release. Police expect further charges as their investigation continues. Both defendants remain presumed innocent unless a court proves guilt.
Investigators link truck to earlier incident
Investigators opened the case after someone reported stolen precious metal from the business. The department’s release places that location in the 5000 block of Northwest I-10 Frontage Road. Patrol officers, investigators, K-9 units and business personnel worked the case together. The public statement does not identify the business or describe the material beyond precious metal.
Officers intervened as the suspects attempted to leave the property with the shipment. Investigators unloaded the metal, documented it as evidence, and returned it to its owner. Police placed the truck and trailer in storage pending possible seizure. Authorities connected those vehicles and defendants with another theft earlier this month.
License plate readers assist police
Police credited automated license plate reader technology with helping investigators reach the arrests. The agency wrote, “The use of Automated License Plate Reader technology assisted in the successful outcome of this investigation.” The release does not explain when readers detected the truck or which agency operated them. The published account does not specify the earlier theft’s value.
Texas Penal Code Section 31.18 covers cargo theft and sets penalties according to the property’s value. The statute classifies $200,000 or more as a first-degree felony. Under Texas Penal Code Section 12.32, that charge can bring five to 99 years, or life, in prison. Courts can also impose a fine of up to $10,000.
Why it matters: This case shows how a commercial vehicle can move a large stolen load from a business property. The recovery also highlights the role of verification tools and quick coordination during active cargo-theft investigations.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.
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