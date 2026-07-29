Texas police recover $272K in precious metal cargo; 2 face possible life sentences

Sealy, Texas, police stopped and detained two men as they left a business with 32,000 pounds of precious metal. Officers recovered the shipment, which authorities valued at about $272,000. Sealy police linked their 18-wheeler to another reported incident at the same location. Both defendants now face first-degree felony cargo-theft charges.

Sealy is in Austin County, about 50 miles west of downtown Houston. The city sits at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Texas Highway 36, a major commercial corridor in southeast Texas. Its location also places the reported theft near a heavily traveled freight route. Sealy’s city government describes the community as a commercial center serving the region.

The department identified the defendants as Rahual Phore, 25, and Virender Phore, 36. Officials announced the arrests in a July 27 release. Police expect further charges as their investigation continues. Both defendants remain presumed innocent unless a court proves guilt.

Rahual Phore, left, and Virender Phore face first-degree felony cargo-theft charges. Both remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. (Photo: Sealy Police Department)

Investigators link truck to earlier incident

Investigators opened the case after someone reported stolen precious metal from the business. The department’s release places that location in the 5000 block of Northwest I-10 Frontage Road. Patrol officers, investigators, K-9 units and business personnel worked the case together. The public statement does not identify the business or describe the material beyond precious metal.