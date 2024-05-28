Texas ports brace for predicted above-average 2024 hurricane season

This year’s hurricane season is poised to be more active than normal, with up to 25 named storms predicted by experts. And, the Texas coast is forecasted to be seriously at risk.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva told FreightWaves that the weather forecasting agency is predicting 20 to 25 named storms this hurricane season, which begins June 1. Of those, eight to 12 are forecasted to be hurricanes. Texas, which had a below-average risk of storms last year, is forecasted to be battered by severe weather this year, DaSilva said.

Despite the forecast, it’s business as usual at Texas ports as they prepare to embark on the 2024 hurricane season. That’s because, storm or not, port leaders say they stay in “a state of readiness for whatever happens.”

“We approach every season as a busy season,” said Port of Corpus Christi’s Director of Emergency Management Danielle Hale. “It’s all about perspective — one storm, and if it’s the one that hits you, it’s the one that messes up your entire summer.”



