Texas steps up crackdown on truckers failing English tests

Texas is ramping up roadside English proficiency checks on truck drivers in a bid to keep unsafe operators off the road, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) will now test drivers’ English skills during inspections and licensing reviews — applying the rule to both interstate and intrastate operators.

“I am directing DPS to enact zero-tolerance enforcement of these federal safety regulations across the board,” Abbott said. “This approach will keep Texans safe while keeping our economy moving.”

The move follows a June 25 directive from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requiring English proficiency as a zero-tolerance condition for commercial drivers.