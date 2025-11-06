Texas supply chain sector hit by more than 920 layoffs

More than 920 supply chain-related workers across Texas are facing layoffs as companies navigate contract losses, production consolidation and weakening consumer demand, according to state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings.
The job cuts span a wide range of employers — including food processors, packaging manufacturers, greenhouse producers and crude oil haulers — underscoring the pressure on labor-intensive segments of the supply chain that rely on steady volume and high asset utilization.
Flagstone Foods LLC, 225 workers
Flagstone Foods, the parent company of Emerald Nuts, plans to lay off about 225 workers at its El Paso facility by the end of the year as part of a company-wide restructuring, according to a state notice.
The snack manufacturer said it will shift production to facilities in Robersonville, North Carolina, and Dothan, Alabama, resulting in a phased shutdown of the affected El Paso positions.
Congo LLC, 155 workers
Congo Brands, the company behind Prime Hydration and Alani Nu, plans to lay off 155 employees that work out of the firm’s Lewisville location, according to a notice filed with the state.
Congo Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a consumer-packaged goods company focused on developing, launching, and scaling beverage and nutrition brands.
Eden Green Technology, 102 workers
Eden Green Technology, a vertical farming company based in Cleburne, Texas, will close its operations on Dec. 13, resulting in 102 job cuts, according to a state WARN notice.
The company, which supplied fresh leafy greens and herbs to Walmart and other regional retailers, announced the closure after expanding production in recent years.
Natura PCR, 88 workers
Natura PCR laid off 88 workers in October from its film recycling facility in Waller, due to poor market conditions and low demand for its recycled plastic pellets, the company said in a state notice.
Natura PCR is part of Houston-based Waste Management Inc.
Pure Hothouse Foods, 80 workers
Pure Hothouse Foods LLC is closing a plant and distribution center in San Antonio, which will result in 80 employees being laid off.
The company said the layoffs are part of consolidation measures and will relocate production to its facility in Edinburg.
The layoffs will be finalized by Dec. 31. The company is a supplier of greenhouse-grown produce.
M&M Manufacturing, 75 workers
M&M Manufacturing, which produces sheet metal products for air conditioning units, is shutting down a factory in Houston. The layoffs, which include six truck drivers, are scheduled to begin on Dec. 15.
Firebird Bulk Carriers, 74 workers
Firebird Bulk Carriers will lay off 74 employees across several locations in the state by the end of the year, according to a layoff notice. The job cuts include 59 truck drivers.
The reductions affect terminals in George West, Carrizo Springs, Bryan, Dilley, Dayton, Tarzan and Victoria. The layoffs will be finalized by the end of December.
In a state WARN notice, the company said the “reduction in its workforce due to an unforeseeable business circumstance, which is the recent loss of one-third of our contracts, together with the unexpected and unforeseen increase in our required insurance premiums.”
Houston-based Firebird Bulk Carriers crude provides oil transportation services. The company has 176 trucks and 128 drivers according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Tekni-Plex, 64 workers
Tekni-Plex Inc. ceased most of its operations at an egg carton manufacturing plant in Dallas, eliminating 64 jobs, according to a state filing. The layoffs will be finalized by Dec. 26.
Apogee Architectural Metals, 58 workers
Apogee Architectural Metals, a division of Apogee Enterprises, announced it is closing a production facility and laying off 58 workers in Mesquite.
The closure of the production facility will be completed by Jan. 3. Minneapolis-based Apogee Enterprises is a provider of architectural products and services.