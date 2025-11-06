Texas supply chain sector hit by more than 920 layoffs

More than 920 supply chain-related workers across Texas are facing layoffs as companies navigate contract losses, production consolidation and weakening consumer demand, according to state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings.

The job cuts span a wide range of employers — including food processors, packaging manufacturers, greenhouse producers and crude oil haulers — underscoring the pressure on labor-intensive segments of the supply chain that rely on steady volume and high asset utilization.

Flagstone Foods LLC, 225 workers

Flagstone Foods, the parent company of Emerald Nuts, plans to lay off about 225 workers at its El Paso facility by the end of the year as part of a company-wide restructuring, according to a state notice.

The snack manufacturer said it will shift production to facilities in Robersonville, North Carolina, and Dothan, Alabama, resulting in a phased shutdown of the affected El Paso positions.