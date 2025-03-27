Texas trucking company, affiliates file for bankruptcy

A Henderson, Texas, business owner has filed bankruptcy for three businesses, including a trucking company.

According to court documents obtained by FreightWaves, Billy J. Townley filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for his three companies on Wednesday: TLC Transportation, Townley Pallet Manufacturing, and W.D. Townley and Son Lumber Co.

All three filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

W.D. Townley and Son Lumber Co. manufactures pine and hardwood pallets, woodchips and saw dust. According to the company’s website, the business has been family-owned since 1943 and operates its own truck delivery service for customers.



