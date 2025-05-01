Texas trucking company, brokerage file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Balkan Express and its affiliate, Balkan Logistics, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing debts of more than $25 million.

The companies, which seek to reorganize, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Fort Worth-based Balkan Express is a dry van trucking company that has been operating since 2007. It has 166 drivers and 159 power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Balkan Express offers drop-and-hook, dedicated, and just-in-time transportation services across Texas and the southwestern U.S.



