The C.H. Robinson “U-Turn” Case: What It Means for Broker Liability

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A shocking ‘U-turn’ lawsuit against C.H. Robinson highlights growing tensions around freight broker liability. We discuss why this “ridiculous” case, despite the broker having no involvement in the load, raises critical questions about negligent hiring, tort reform, and the future of broker risk in the trucking industry. Plaintiff attorney Ted Bassett offers his unique perspective, challenging industry perceptions and calling for clearer government regulations.

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