The C.H. Robinson “U-Turn” Case: What It Means for Broker Liability

A shocking ‘U-turn’ lawsuit against C.H. Robinson highlights growing tensions around freight broker liability. We discuss why this “ridiculous” case, despite the broker having no involvement in the load, raises critical questions about negligent hiring, tort reform, and the future of broker risk in the trucking industry. Plaintiff attorney Ted Bassett offers his unique perspective, challenging industry perceptions and calling for clearer government regulations.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now