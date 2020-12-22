The Daily Dash: $100M for project44; COVID forces Amazon warehouse shutdown

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, project44 has secured $100 million in funding to help it continue to scale its business as it works toward an initial public offering. Plus, Amazon was forced to close a warehouse days before Christmas because of rising COVID cases, and McKesson has started shipping Moderna’s vaccine.

$100 million for project44

Project44 announced it has closed a Series D financing round of $100 million as customers continue to flock to digital logistics platforms to help make supply chains more efficient.

Linda Baker has more on the raise: Global visibility platform project44 raises $100M

Holiday on hold?

Amazon (NASDQ: AMZN) has closed a warehouse in New Jersey until Saturday after an increase in asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 among workers, the company confirmed to CNBC.

Eric Kulisch has more: Amazon shutters NJ warehouse after rise in COVID cases

Vaccine hits the roads

McKesson Corp. on Sunday began pushing out millions of doses of Moderna Inc.’s (NASDQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in the back of FedEx and UPS trucks.

Eric Kulisch explains the next steps: McKesson distribution centers ship first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

A return to normal?

National tender volume retreated more than 5% over the past week, in continuation of the now more than 15% slide since Thanksgiving. In a year of chaos, holiday volumes are actually behaving quite normally.

Seth Holm details the market’s performance: Tender rejections tighten into the holiday

Did you miss this?

Analysts remain bullish on the transportation sector heading into 2021, but they remain divided on which segment of the sector will benefit most in the new year.

Todd Maiden has more on their predictions: 2021 trucking outlook comes into focus

