Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,453.880
    4.930
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.490
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,400.660
    8.580
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.790
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.640
    -0.100
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.920
    -0.230
    -7.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.240
    -0.060
    -4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.640
    -0.220
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.030
    -0.290
    -8.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,453.880
    4.930
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.490
    0.140
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,400.660
    8.580
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.790
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.640
    -0.100
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.920
    -0.230
    -7.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.240
    -0.060
    -4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.640
    -0.220
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.030
    -0.290
    -8.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
LogisticsNewsParcel

Amazon shutters NJ warehouse after rise in COVID cases

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Sunday, December 20, 2020
0 52 Less than a minute
A brown Amazon warehouse with sign on front.
(Photo: Flickr/Tony Webster)

Amazon (NASDQ: AMZN) has closed a warehouse in New Jersey until Dec. 26 after an increase in asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 among workers, the company confirmed to CNBC.

Warehouse workers across the country have been at greater risk of infection than many work groups because of the need to keep supplies moving and work in the same building. Amazon previously said 20,000 workers were infected since the start of the pandemic in mid-March through mid-September. Amazon has previously shuttered other facilities to contain outbreaks, mostly at the beginning of the year.

About 100 Amazon workers at a facility in New York walked off the job in March over concerns about worker safety and the company’s precautions against spread of the disease.

Last week Amazon wrote to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking that warehouse workers be classified as essential and that they be designated for front-of-the-line access to new COVID vaccines now being distributed. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Tags
Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close