The Daily Dash: Big plans for drivers, big thumbs-up from Wall Street
Gatik, Isuzu announce partnership on autonomous truck platform
The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the expected boost in trucking jobs, Wall Street’s reaction to a key acquisition and more.
The High Five
1. Commercial truck driver jobs are forecast to make some of the biggest gains if the Biden administration’s infrastructure package can get through Congress without major revisions, according to a report analyzing the plan. John Gallagher from Washington: Trucking jobs account for 20% of Biden’s infrastructure plan
2. Triumph Bancorp’s acquisition of HubTran, announced last week, has been a Wall Street winner, tacking on as much as $16 to Triumph’s share price in just three days and garnering an analyst report that called the deal “transformative.” John Kingston with the story: Wall Street gives thumbs-up to Triumph-HubTran deal
3. Truck manufacturer Isuzu North America and autonomous vehicle startup Gatik will collaborate on a fully autonomous medium-duty truck. The collaboration will see Gatik install its autonomous driving technology into Isuzu N-Series truck models to create a Level 4 self-driving vehicle. Brian Straight has the details: Gatik, Isuzu to partner on autonomous truck platform
4. Kenworth Truck Co. revealed its first all-new medium-duty trucks in 30 years on Monday, featuring taller and wider cabs adapted from their Class 8 siblings. The PACCAR Inc. brand captured 11.7% of the medium-duty market in 2020 — a record despite an aging lineup. Alan Adler with more: Kenworth overhauls medium-duty truck lineup
5. DHL eCommerce Solutions recently announced that its Expedited Max U.S. domestic delivery service is now carbon-neutral at no additional cost to customers. Alyssa Sporrer’s report: DHL’s Expedited Max is officially carbon-neutral
Five more to check out
UPS partially reinstates money-back delivery guarantee — with a twist
Samsara launches data report to show fleets how they stack up
Shipwell introduces pricing intelligence tools for shippers
Crime Log: Behind allegations Mexican truckers are breaking US cabotage rules
Technology plays key role in decarbonizing freight rail: Wabtec exec