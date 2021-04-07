The Daily Dash: Big plans for drivers, big thumbs-up from Wall Street

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the expected boost in trucking jobs, Wall Street’s reaction to a key acquisition and more.

The High Five

1. Commercial truck driver jobs are forecast to make some of the biggest gains if the Biden administration’s infrastructure package can get through Congress without major revisions, according to a report analyzing the plan. John Gallagher from Washington: Trucking jobs account for 20% of Biden’s infrastructure plan

2. Triumph Bancorp’s acquisition of HubTran, announced last week, has been a Wall Street winner, tacking on as much as $16 to Triumph’s share price in just three days and garnering an analyst report that called the deal “transformative.” John Kingston with the story: Wall Street gives thumbs-up to Triumph-HubTran deal

3. Truck manufacturer Isuzu North America and autonomous vehicle startup Gatik will collaborate on a fully autonomous medium-duty truck. The collaboration will see Gatik install its autonomous driving technology into Isuzu N-Series truck models to create a Level 4 self-driving vehicle. Brian Straight has the details: Gatik, Isuzu to partner on autonomous truck platform

4. Kenworth Truck Co. revealed its first all-new medium-duty trucks in 30 years on Monday, featuring taller and wider cabs adapted from their Class 8 siblings. The PACCAR Inc. brand captured 11.7% of the medium-duty market in 2020 — a record despite an aging lineup. Alan Adler with more: Kenworth overhauls medium-duty truck lineup

5. DHL eCommerce Solutions recently announced that its Expedited Max U.S. domestic delivery service is now carbon-neutral at no additional cost to customers. Alyssa Sporrer’s report: DHL’s Expedited Max is officially carbon-neutral

Five more to check out

UPS partially reinstates money-back delivery guarantee — with a twist

Samsara launches data report to show fleets how they stack up

Shipwell introduces pricing intelligence tools for shippers

Crime Log: Behind allegations Mexican truckers are breaking US cabotage rules

Technology plays key role in decarbonizing freight rail: Wabtec exec