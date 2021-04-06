DHL’s Expedited Max is officially carbon-neutral

In the wake of the massive sustainability road map that Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) recently shared, DHL eCommerce Solutions is focusing on its most emissions-intensive service, Expedited Max.

DHL eCommerce Solutions recently announced that its Expedited Max U.S. domestic delivery service is now carbon-neutral at no additional cost to customers.

Making this service officially carbon-neutral will come as no surprise to many because the company offset 100% of emissions associated with Expedited Max in 2020, which amounted to about 60,000 metric tons of CO2, according to a release.

E-commerce demand experienced a record surge in 2020, and emissions related to parcel deliveries increased as a result, Dmitry Antonov, vice president of product management at DHL eCommerce Solutions Americas, told FreightWaves.

He said that because Expedited Max has a two- to three-day delivery promise, many parcels travel long distances via air, making it the highest carbon emissions culprit in DHL eCommerce Solutions’ portfolio.

“As a global leading logistics company, DHL has very strong long-term environmental commitments, and it was clear to us that it is time to act and make growing e-commerce delivery greener,” Antonov said.

DHL eCommerce Solutions uses a parcel delivery model that is already more efficient than traditional domestic parcel carriers, according to Antonov. The company turns its last-mile delivery over to the U.S. Postal Service to combine its packages with additional mail en route to the same address. “That means fewer vans on the road and fewer driven miles,” Antonov said.

The company will use Deutsche Post DHL Group’s climate protection projects to offset emissions that occur along the entire journey from pickup to final delivery, Antonov said. These include projects related to capturing emissions from organic waste disposal, investing in renewable energy, and distributing cleaner-burning stoves or water purification devices.

Antonov said that these efforts do more than just offset carbon emissions. They also impact communities and improve the lives of people around the world.

In addition to offsetting Expedited Max emissions, DHL eCommerce Solutions will give customers access to a weekly and monthly Carbon Emissions Report for all U.S. flats and parcel outbound shipments. The gross emissions, offset emissions and net emissions data will provide customers with more transparency on the climate impacts of their shipments. Antonov said that the company also plans to use this data to expand its green product offerings.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

