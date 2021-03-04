Schneider sets 2035 net-zero-emissions goal for facilities

Trucking, intermodal and logistics provider Schneider has set a goal for all company-owned facilities to achieve net-zero-emissions status by 2035.

The Wisconsin-based company, in a Wednesday news release, announced additional sustainability goals that focus on greenhouse gas emissions, energy sources and intermodal services.

“Schneider has been a champion of sustainability for over 40 years. These goals are another step in the company’s continued commitment to achieving a more sustainable future for all,” a spokesperson at Schneider told FreightWaves.

The spokesperson said the company plans to meet the net-zero-emissions goal by reducing energy consumption at facilities through efficiency improvements such as transitioning to LED lighting. Designing for energy efficiency and leveraging sustainable energy sources will help the company reach this goal as well, according to the spokesperson.

Schneider also is looking at its operations to increase sustainability. The company committed to doubling the size of its intermodal services by 2030. Schneider did not disclose how it will shift its transportation methods but said the shift is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 700 million pounds per year.

The company aims to reduce carbon emissions 60% per mile by 2035, with the first 7.5% decrease occurring by 2025. Schneider plans to reduce emissions per mile by improving its diesel fleet and expanding its electric vehicle fleet, the spokesperson said.

The building blocks and necessary short- and long-term investments are being put in place for fleet electrification, according to Schneider. The company is testing electrified powertrains, building relationships with potential industry partners and stakeholders, and creating zero-emission-vehicle adoption plans.

An electric eCascadia Freightliner truck is currently being tested in a pilot project in California. The truck is performing deliveries and pickups locally and regionally, according to a release.

“Sustainability has been and will continue to be embedded into everything we do,” Mark Rourke, president and CEO at Schneider, said in a statement. “We are committed to operating one of the most fuel-efficient and sustainably-minded fleets on the road. It is our responsibility.”

Out of about 3,700 SmartWay transportation partners, Schneider made it in the top 1%-2% of companies and received the SmartWay Excellence Award for the 11th time in 2020, according to Schneider’s website. The EPA SmartWay program is designed to help supply chain and freight companies improve energy efficiency and reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more sustainable freight industry.

Schneider said it will share more plans for reaching these environmental goals in its first sustainability report, which will be released later this year.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

Survey: Sustainable trucking faces regulation and cost barriers

Flock Freight to offset 100% of FlockDirect carbon emissions

Association of American Railroads weighs in on climate policy

GSCW chat recap: The road to a sustainable maritime industry