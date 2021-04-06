Behind allegations Mexican truckers are breaking US cabotage rules — Long-Haul Crime Log
Recent reports of drivers breaking terms of visas dredges up one of the most controversial issues in cross-border trucking
This week’s episode of FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast, Long-Haul Crime Log, investigates one of the most controversial issues in cross-border trucking: cabotage violations. In the U.S., these occur when truckers based in Mexico or Canada illegally transport domestic freight.
Co-host and FreightWaves reporter Noi Mahoney digs into recent allegations that truckers from Mexico are doing illegal runs within the U.S. and why it may be hurting the industry on both sides of the border.
Mexican truck drivers with B-1 business visas are allowed to move cross-border freight. Sources in the trucking industry told Mahoney that some are moving domestic freight, illegally, at substantially lower rates than their U.S. counterparts.
Beyond the recent allegations, the episode explores the thorny issue of cabotage and long-standing fears about Mexican and Canadian drivers illegally moving U.S. domestic freight.
Fellow reporters Clarissa Hawes and Nate Tabak co-host the episode with Mahoney.
Related links
Sources: Mexican B-1 visa truckers conducting illegal runs in US
Can foreign-based trucks haul domestic US freight?
About the podcast
Long-Haul Crime Log is a true-crime podcast that explores the dark side of the trucking industry.
Reach out at crime@freightwaves.com or find us on Twitter @LongHaulCrime.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak
One Comment
Canadian drivers have been doing this for years. But no one seems to care. I’ve lost more freight to Canadian freight companies . To hard to compete with a mega carrier out of Canada being a sole owner operator.