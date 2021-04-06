  • ITVI.USA
    14,831.040
    -198.750
    -1.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.670
    -0.360
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,799.020
    -203.590
    -1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,831.040
    -198.750
    -1.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.670
    -0.360
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,799.020
    -203.590
    -1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
Long-Haul Crime LogNewsPodcastTrucking

Behind allegations Mexican truckers are breaking US cabotage rules — Long-Haul Crime Log

Recent reports of drivers breaking terms of visas dredges up one of the most controversial issues in cross-border trucking

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, April 6, 2021
1 152 1 minute read
Mexican trucks near the U.S- Mexico border.
Mexico-based trucks are only supposed to handle cross-border loads. So what's behind allegations that some truckers with B-1 visas are doing domestic runs? (Photo: FreightWaves staff)

This week’s episode of FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast, Long-Haul Crime Log, investigates one of the most controversial issues in cross-border trucking: cabotage violations. In the U.S., these occur when truckers based in Mexico or Canada illegally transport domestic freight. 

Co-host and FreightWaves reporter Noi Mahoney digs into recent allegations that truckers from Mexico are doing illegal runs within the U.S. and why it may be hurting the industry on both sides of the border.

Mexican truck drivers with B-1 business visas are allowed to move cross-border freight. Sources in the trucking industry told Mahoney that some are moving domestic freight, illegally, at substantially lower rates than their U.S. counterparts.

Beyond the recent allegations, the episode explores the thorny issue of cabotage and long-standing fears about Mexican and Canadian drivers illegally moving U.S. domestic freight. 

Fellow reporters Clarissa Hawes and Nate Tabak co-host the episode with Mahoney.

Sources: Mexican B-1 visa truckers conducting illegal runs in US
Can foreign-based trucks haul domestic US freight?

About the podcast

Long-Haul Crime Log is a true-crime podcast that explores the dark side of the trucking industry.

Reach out at crime@freightwaves.com or find us on Twitter @LongHaulCrime.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Tuesday, April 6, 2021
1 152 1 minute read
Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based investigative journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

One Comment

  1. Canadian drivers have been doing this for years. But no one seems to care. I’ve lost more freight to Canadian freight companies . To hard to compete with a mega carrier out of Canada being a sole owner operator.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc