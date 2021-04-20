  • ITVI.USA
    15,235.810
    -77.580
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.810
    0.180
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,232.710
    -75.810
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
News

The Daily Dash: Chain.io’s $5M funding round

Canada’s Mullen Group acquires British Columbia group

FreightWaves Staff Tuesday, April 20, 2021
0 77 1 minute read
(Photo by Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a funding round for a data integration provider, a different approach to hedging on diesel prices and more

The High Five

1. Data integration provider Chain.io has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Grand Ventures and Mercury Fund. The company will use the funds to fill a number of positions in sales, engineering, customer success and more. Noi Mahoney’s story

2. Canadian trucking and logistics giant Mullen Group has acquired British Columbia-based Bandstra Group of Companies in a deal that adds a trucking operation and — intriguingly — a Volvo and Mack truck dealership with three locations. Nate Tabak’s report

3. “The robust demand from the fourth quarter has carried into 2021 and is as strong as I have seen in my career,” Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam said as the company announced its first-quarter earnings. Todd Maiden’s story

4. Hyzon Motors, the SPAC-backed spinoff of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, has begun production of fuel cell trucks in Europe. It expects to deliver the first of 15 zero-emission units to a city in the Netherlands in Q3. Alan Adler with more

5. The volatility of the diesel market through the pandemic opened up an opportunity for K-Ratio, the Chicago-based risk management firm that offers a variety of services to the freight industry. They knew the traditional hedging tools would probably not work. John Kingston’s feature

Five more to check out

Take a diversified, cautious approach to minimize supply chain disruption

Freight boom is not without downsides for carriers

Borderlands: Rural areas the next e-commerce frontier?

10 countries where truckers make the most money

Mother’s Day Truck Convoy helps Make-A-Wish children

