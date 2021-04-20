The Daily Dash: Chain.io’s $5M funding round

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a funding round for a data integration provider, a different approach to hedging on diesel prices and more

The High Five

1. Data integration provider Chain.io has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Grand Ventures and Mercury Fund. The company will use the funds to fill a number of positions in sales, engineering, customer success and more. Noi Mahoney’s story

2. Canadian trucking and logistics giant Mullen Group has acquired British Columbia-based Bandstra Group of Companies in a deal that adds a trucking operation and — intriguingly — a Volvo and Mack truck dealership with three locations. Nate Tabak’s report

3. “The robust demand from the fourth quarter has carried into 2021 and is as strong as I have seen in my career,” Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam said as the company announced its first-quarter earnings. Todd Maiden’s story

4. Hyzon Motors, the SPAC-backed spinoff of Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, has begun production of fuel cell trucks in Europe. It expects to deliver the first of 15 zero-emission units to a city in the Netherlands in Q3. Alan Adler with more

5. The volatility of the diesel market through the pandemic opened up an opportunity for K-Ratio, the Chicago-based risk management firm that offers a variety of services to the freight industry. They knew the traditional hedging tools would probably not work. John Kingston’s feature

