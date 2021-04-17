10 countries where truckers make the most money

Truck drivers help keep the flow of goods moving around the world and can make good money doing it.

However, pay rates fluctuate on a regular basis, making it difficult to nail down the exact range of income a driver might earn in a given year.

In the United States, specialized truck drivers at major companies can make upward of $70,000 to $100,000 a year, depending on their load type, mileage, licensing and experience.

The median annual wage for U.S. truck drivers in 2020 was just over $47,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Canada, the average salary for truckers is around $43,000. Ice road truckers in Canada are some of the highest-paid drivers in the world, averaging around $100,000.

Mexico had the lowest average salary for truck drivers in North America, earning about $13,800 a year, according to the Mexican Social Security Institute.

Brazil, which has the largest economy in South America, pays truck drivers on average between $6,000 and $10,000 a year.

China, which has one of the largest economies in the world, pays truck drivers on average around $15,000 to $17,000 a year.

Russia, one of the largest countries geographically in the world, pays truck drivers on average about $6,800 to $11,000 a year.

These 10 countries have the highest-paid general cargo truck drivers (U.S. dollars).

Switzerland: $70,452 Australia: $53,951 Belgium: $50,462 Norway: $47,572 United States: $47,130 Germany: $46,871 Netherlands: $46,865 Austria: $46,217 Canada: $43,445 Sweden: $42,751

