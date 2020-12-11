The Daily Dash: COVID supply chain bumpy; Mnuchin says YRC loan was ‘risky’

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, shipments made to test the COVID supply chain have resulted in some delivery performance issues. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he would not have made a $700 loan to YRC Worldwide and trucking safety groups have concerns about possible exemptions for vaccine deliveries.

Gaps in the COVID supply chain?

Mock shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine to test the federal government’s transportation and logistics planning have experienced spotty on-time performance, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachael Levine warned a Senate subcommittee Wednesday.

Eric Kulisch has more on this story: Rehearsal exposes gaps in COVID vaccine delivery

YRC loan faces scrutiny

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the $700 million loan made to less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) was “risky” and one that he would have not made.

Todd Maiden has more from the congressional hearing: Mnuchin would not have made $700M loan to YRC

Put public safety first

Truck safety groups wrote to a Senate committee on Wednesday urging senators to carefully craft any hours-of-service waivers or other exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccines delivery to protect truck drivers and the motoring public.

John Gallagher has details on what the groups are worried about: Truck safety groups caution against exemptions on hauling vaccines

Holiday delivery hitting some bumps

On a sequential week-over-week basis, it would appear that FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) and UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS) are holding their own in delivering holiday packages on time. Year-over-year, as might be expected, is a different story.

Mark Solomon explains: Parcel delivery performance a tale of two holidays

Stories we think you’ll like:

We get letters: AB5 contestants interpret Cal Cartage to federal judges

UPS begins nationwide shipping of vaccine kits

Rejection rates find a floor – FreightWaves NOW

Blockchain could soon protect drivers hauling hemp

California governor nominates new leader of powerful air pollution agency

FedEx, partner win $70M Canada COVID-19 vaccine logistics contract

Panel: Biden needs to consolidate trade ties across North America

Landstar announces $2-per-share special dividend

Did you miss this?

It’s been one year since truckload carrier Celadon suddenly shut down, and former truck drivers remain bitter about the closure.

Clarissa Hawes talks to former Celadon employees: Former Celadon drivers still bitter year after collapse

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Here’s where electric trucks make sense

Hino, Toyota bringing Class 8 fuel-cell truck to North America next year

Will truck drivers use the new HOS split-sleeper provision?