The Daily Dash: Freight rates jump; Amazon to aid trucking startups

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, as 2020 drew to a close, freight rates boomed, jumping 12% in the fourth quarter according to new data. Plus, Amazon wants to help truckers build their own business as part of a plan to add capacity, and Knight-Swift makes an interesting acquisition.

End-of-year rate increases

Shippers spent 12% more per mile for dry van truckloads on average through most of the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did in 2019.

Zach Strickland digs into the numbers: Trucking contract rates up 12% year-over-year

Amazon to help truckers build their own company

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) likely needs more freight capacity than it can find. Its solution: Help people build their own trucking companies.

Mark Solomon has more on the venture: Amazon to build incubator for startup trucking companies

Knight-Swift – a technology company?

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) has taken a majority stake in a provider of driver-directed software, Eleos, which will continue to operate as a stand-alone company.

John Kingston explains the reason for the purchase: Knight-Swift grabs majority stake in driver software Eleos

Eliminating foreign influence

President Joe Biden is preparing to make good on a campaign promise to review critical supply chains and reduce American dependence on imports for pandemic-related equipment and materials.

John Gallagher has more: Biden readies critical supply chain review

Did you miss this?

A Tennessee lawmaker said he would look into the potential for making vaccines available at a major truck stop operator after hearing about concerns faced by small-business truckers.

John Gallagher has more on the plan: Tennessee lawmaker to pursue vaccines at truck stops

