Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,800.630
    32.600
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.670
    -0.540
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,755.770
    28.280
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.680
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,800.630
    32.600
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.670
    -0.540
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,755.770
    28.280
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.680
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: Freight rates jump; Amazon to aid trucking startups

Knight-Swift acquires a technology company

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 9, 2021
0 231 2 minutes read
Shippers spent 12% more per mile for dry van truckloads on average through most of the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did in 2019. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, as 2020 drew to a close, freight rates boomed, jumping 12% in the fourth quarter according to new data. Plus, Amazon wants to help truckers build their own business as part of a plan to add capacity, and Knight-Swift makes an interesting acquisition.

End-of-year rate increases

Shippers spent 12% more per mile for dry van truckloads on average through most of the fourth quarter of 2020 than they did in 2019.

Zach Strickland digs into the numbers: Trucking contract rates up 12% year-over-year

Amazon to help truckers build their own company

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) likely needs more freight capacity than it can find. Its solution: Help people build their own trucking companies.

Mark Solomon has more on the venture: Amazon to build incubator for startup trucking companies

Knight-Swift – a technology company?

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) has taken a majority stake in a provider of driver-directed software, Eleos, which will continue to operate as a stand-alone company.

John Kingston explains the reason for the purchase: Knight-Swift grabs majority stake in driver software Eleos

Eliminating foreign influence

President Joe Biden is preparing to make good on a campaign promise to review critical supply chains and reduce American dependence on imports for pandemic-related equipment and materials.

John Gallagher has more: Biden readies critical supply chain review

Stories we think you’ll like:

Viewpoint: Finding referrals that convert into logistics sales

Saia Q4 easily outpaces forecasts

COVID broke Peloton’s supply chain – can $100M fix it?

Tesla invests in Bitcoin and may sell vehicles for cryptocurrency

Fuel cell startup Hyzon Motors appears in line for SPAC windfall

NFI driver reflects on 30-year career, 6 million safe miles

Convoy improves auctions with new pricing and timing transparency

Old Dominion charting service center growth in 2021

Did you miss this?

A Tennessee lawmaker said he would look into the potential for making vaccines available at a major truck stop operator after hearing about concerns faced by small-business truckers.

John Gallagher has more on the plan: Tennessee lawmaker to pursue vaccines at truck stops

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver

Tags
Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, February 9, 2021
0 231 2 minutes read
Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc