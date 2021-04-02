The Daily Dash: The great renaissance, the final piece

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a column from FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller, a big acquisition by TriumphPay and more.

The High Five

1. The trucking/logistics/supply chain industries are in the midst of a renaissance. Technology, decarbonization, automation and digitization are shaping the future of society. The next decade will be the most exciting in the history of logistics and we are honored to be a trusted partner as you navigate the future. FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller’s column: The great transportation and logistics renaissance has begun!

2. TriumphPay plans to consolidate payment processes into a single, integrated platform for what CEO Jordan Graft said will be the first transportation payments network. To do that TriumphPay was missing one key element: a settlement process. It is solving that piece of the puzzle through the acquisition of HubTran. Brian Straight with the news: HubTran is final piece for TriumphPay

3. Another trucking company has announced a pay increase for its drivers, wrapping up a month in which company after company handed down raises. The latest company with an increase is Alabama Motor Express. John Kingston with the details: Alabama Motor Express raising driver pay

4. UPS will partially reinstate its money-back guarantees for late or missed deliveries, effective Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. For now, the Atlanta-based company will resume its “guaranteed service refunds” program for its three next-day air delivery products: Mark Solomon has more: UPS to resume refund program for some late, missed deliveries

5. Battery-electric trucks. Hydrogen-powered fuel cells. Hybrid technologies. Diesel-powered semis. Self-driving trucks. All share a common theme: They are too expensive to develop alone. Rival truck manufacturers will scrap for every fleet contract. But they increasingly take a pragmatic approach to technology partnerships. Alan Adler’s feature: High-priced technology pushes trucking rivals into unusual alliances

Five more to check out

