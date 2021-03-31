  • ITVI.USA
    15,892.270
    -27.960
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.320
    -0.780
    -2.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,865.210
    -28.850
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,892.270
    -27.960
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.320
    -0.780
    -2.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,865.210
    -28.850
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FinanceLast MileLess than TruckloadLogisticsNews

Still XPO: Transportation company to retain name after logistics spinoff

`XPO Logistics’ name will stay with the transport firm once the logistics business becomes a separate entity.

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, March 31, 2021
0 59 1 minute read
XPO to keep original name for transport entity (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will maintain the current name for the transportation company after XPO spins off its logistics business into a separate, publicly traded entity in the second half of the year, the company said.

The action, which wasn’t publicly announced, is considered pro forma because following a spinoff, the remaining entity, which in XPO’s case is the transportation company, typically retains the existing name. The name of the logistics company, GXO Logistics, Inc., was introduced earlier this month.

When the spinoff was announced in December, each business was given a place-holder name. The transport entity was labeled XPORemainCo, and the newly created company, composed of XPO’s North American and European logistics units, was called NewCo. Though XPO said at the time that it would assign permanent names to the companies, the use of XPORemain created some confusion as to whether the transport entity would retain its original name, according to someone familiar with the matter.

XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs will be chairman of both companies. Troy Cooper, XPO’s current president, will hold the same position with the transport entity. Malcolm Wilson, the current CEO of the company’s European operation, has been tapped to run the newly created logistics company.

In a related development, XPO has named Sandeep Sakharkar as GXO’s chief information officer. Sakharkar, currently XPO’s senior vice president-logistics technology, will lead GXO’s global systems development when the segment’s technology organization transitions to the new company, XPO said.

Mario Harik, who is XPO’s CIO and the architect of the company IT network so instrumental in the company’s success since its founding in 2011, will stay with XPO Logistics following the spinoff.

Tags
Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, March 31, 2021
0 59 1 minute read
Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc