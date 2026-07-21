The DEF Act is half relief bill, half noise

Everybody in trucking has a DEF story. A quality sensor throws a false code somewhere in Nebraska, the dash lights up, and a perfectly compliant truck starts counting down to 5 mph like it committed a crime. The load is late, the tow is $1,200, the shop can’t get the sensor for three weeks, and the emissions system that was supposed to protect the air ends up stranding a safe truck on the shoulder of an interstate. Farmers have the same story with a combine and a harvest window. Motorcoach operators have it with a bus full of passengers, which is the version that should scare everybody.

Congress is now moving a bill about it, and the bill is doing two different things at once. One of them is in every press release. The other one you have to read the text to find.

H.R. 9618, the Diesel Engine Flexibility Act (because Washington cannot resist an acronym), was introduced July 9 by Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., with Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., as the lead Democrat and Reps. Brad Finstad, Jack Bergman and Michelle Fischbach signed on. It is genuinely bipartisan; it moved out of the House Energy and Commerce environment subcommittee by voice vote on July 14, five days after introduction, and the cosponsor list is growing. Bills about diesel exhaust fluid do not usually move that fast. This one is moving because the pain is real and because the fix it protects is already on the books. The Diesel Mandate movement isn’t hurting.

Start in 2010, when the heavy-duty NOx standards effectively married every new diesel to selective catalytic reduction, which means every new diesel got a DEF tank, a dosing system, and a set of sensors watching all of it. The EPA’s certification guidance required what the industry calls inducements: if the DEF runs out, fails a quality check, or a sensor faults, the engine has to punish the operator into fixing it. Torque cuts, speed limits, and in the worst cases, a limp to 5 mph within hours of a fault.

The theory was that without a stick, people would run the tank dry or fill it with water. The practice, sixteen years in, is that the sensors fail more reliably than the operators cheat. A bad-quality sensor triggers the same death spiral as actual tampering, and during the parts shortages of the last few years, a $300 sensor could sideline a $180,000 truck for weeks. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been beating this drum for years, and for once the drum got heard.

In August 2025, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced revised inducement guidance, rolled out at the Iowa State Fair, which tells you exactly who the audience was. Under the new schedule, a heavy-duty truck that detects a DEF fault gets a warning light for 650 miles or 10 hours before anything happens, then only a mild derate, with normal-speed operation for up to 4,200 miles or about two work weeks, and the speed does not drop to 25 mph until roughly four work weeks in. Nonroad equipment gets 36 hours of full operation after a fault before a slight torque reduction. Compare that to 5 mph within hours, and it is not a tweak; it is a different philosophy. The agency followed in January 2026 with guidance clarifying that farmers can temporarily override emissions controls to complete a repair on nonroad equipment without committing a federal crime, and in March 2026 with guidance on using alternate sensor technology for DEF quality monitoring. The EPA puts the annual savings to farmers and truckers at $13 billion, which is an agency press-release number, but the downtime it describes is real.

Here is what the bill exists to solve: all of that is guidance. Not regulation, guidance. A memo. The next administrator can revoke a memo on a Tuesday morning, and every manufacturer that reflashed a million trucks in reliance on it, and every independent shop that performed a repair override under it, would be standing in defeat-device territory the moment the memo dies. Under the Clean Air Act, implementing a strategy that softens an emissions control can be a prohibited act carrying penalties per engine. Nobody builds a compliance program on paper that thin. That is what manufacturers told Congress, and that is the half of the bill everybody agrees on.

The half in the press release

The DEF Act takes the three guidance documents, names them by docket number in the statute, and wraps them in a 10-year safe harbor. For a decade after enactment, implementing the inducement schedules, repair overrides, and DEF monitoring approaches in those documents is not a prohibited act, as long as the implementation stays consistent with the guidance and with the underlying certification and useful-life requirements. Manufacturers get certainty to push the software fleetwide. Independent technicians get legal clarity to work on emissions systems without a manufacturer waving the Clean Air Act at them, which makes this a right-to-repair bill too. Fleets get trucks that finish the trip.

It does not authorize permanent disablement of any emissions system. It does not exempt a single engine from the standards it was certified to. It specifically preserves the EPA’s authority to enforce against defeat devices, tampering, circumvention, and fraud. The delete shops get nothing here. If anything, a world where a compliant truck is never stranded by a false code takes away the last sympathetic argument the delete market ever had.

The half you have to read to find

For the same 10 years, the EPA administrator may not promulgate, revise, authorize, or implement any standard or requirement for motor vehicles and engines that is more stringent than the 2007 and 2010 heavy-duty standards. Read that verb list again. The 2027 low-NOx rule, finalized in 2022 with its tighter standards, longer useful life and extended warranties, is already promulgated. A bill that only barred new rulemaking would not touch it. This bill bars implementing it. If the DEF Act becomes law as written, the 2027 rule is functionally suspended for a decade, and the trucks built through the mid-2030s are built to the 2010 standard.

The bill does the same thing off-road, freezing nonroad requirements at Tier 4. In both sections, the freeze explicitly reaches Section 209(b) and Section 209(e)(2) of the Clean Air Act. Those subsections are the California waiver provisions. During the freeze, the EPA cannot authorize California to enforce anything more stringent either. CARB’s next-generation ambitions, including any Tier 5 nonroad program, are off the table until the second half of the 2030s. For fleets that have spent years whipsawed between Washington and Sacramento, that is the actual headline of this bill, and it is nowhere in the headline.

When the freeze ends, the bill rewrites the runway: any successor standard must apply for at least three model years and cannot take effect until the model year starting five years after it is finalized, and the agency has to formally weigh derates, downtime, resale values, financing, dealer inventories and national consistency before acting. That last list reads like it was dictated by an equipment dealer, because parts of it probably were, but anyone who lived through the 2027-rule pre-buy planning cycles understands why lead time became a religion.

One more thing for the lawyers to chew on. The freeze language repeatedly names light-duty vehicles, light-duty trucks, and light-duty engines while pegging its stringency ceiling to the heavy-duty diesel standards at 40 CFR 86.007-11 and 86.010-18. The safe harbor for light-duty diesels running SCR, your diesel pickups, makes obvious sense. What a heavy-duty stringency ceiling means when applied to a light-duty fleet regulated under an entirely different program is a genuinely open question, and drafting ambiguity in a Clean Air Act amendment is an engraved invitation to litigation.

What it means on the ground

For carriers, if this passes, the 2027 cost cliff goes away for a decade. No stacked compliance premium on new iron, no pre-buy scramble, no betting the fleet plan on whether the next EPA reverses the last one. Used truck values get a stability they have not had since the emissions era began, because a 2010-standard engine stays current technology instead of becoming the last of its kind. Small carriers, who buy at the back of the depreciation curve, benefit most from a world where the equipment on the ground does not get orphaned by rule changes.

For passenger carriers, this is a safety story wearing an emissions costume. Motorcoaches run the same heavy-duty engines and the same inducement logic, and the EPA’s own releases name motorcoach operators among the complainants. A truck derating to 5 mph on an interstate is a hazard. A coach with 50 passengers doing it is the setup for the kind of rear-end work-zone catastrophe I have spent this year writing about. Whatever you think of the emissions tradeoff, the old inducement schedule put derating buses in live traffic, and the new schedule does not.

For farmers and construction, the nonroad side may matter even more. The 36-hour window and the repair-override safe harbor are the difference between finishing a harvest and watching it rot behind a fault code, and the Tier 4 freeze means the equipment they own is the equipment that stays legal.

The tradeoff should be stated honestly, because heavy-duty NOx is a real public-health issue and freezing standards at 2010 levels for a decade forgoes reductions the 2027 rule would have delivered. That is a policy choice Congress is allowed to make, and it should be made with the freeze in the headline instead of buried under a sensor story everyone already agrees on. There is a bigger honesty problem with this bill. Always the honesty clause in DC.

This is not a repeal, and that is the loss

Strip the legislative language away and here is what the DEF Act actually buys: a decade of not being punished as hard by hardware we are all still required to carry. The tank stays. The DPF stays. The SCR system, the dosing valve, the NOx sensors, the pumps, the heaters, the wiring harness, all of it stays bolted to every new diesel built through the mid-2030s. The bill softens the punishment schedule. It does not touch the equipment that earns the punishment.

Using ATRI’s own operational cost data, an average over-the-road tractor pays roughly $1,700 a year in DEF and regeneration fuel, consumables that exist only because of the 2007 and 2010 rules, before a single part fails. Then the parts fail. A DPF alone runs $3,000 to $7,000 on a Class 8, and amortizing routine aftertreatment failures across today’s 7.3-year replacement cycle clears another $2,000 a year without trying, none of which counts a tow, a missed load, or a day of downtime. The industry projected the 2027 rule at $20,000 to $25,000 per tractor before the EPA started pulling pieces back. And when the agency removed a single DEF sensor requirement in March, the EPA and the Small Business Administration jointly valued that one change at $13.79 billion a year. One sensor. Not the DPF, not the SCR, not the EGR. A sensor. If one sensor is worth nearly $14 billion a year, somebody in Congress should be asking what the whole stack costs, and nobody has commissioned that number, because nobody wants to defend it.

Here is why the number matters. Diesel is not one industry among many. Trucks move roughly 72% of this country’s freight tonnage, and nearly all of it moves behind a diesel engine. When a hurricane takes a coastline apart, the generators, the pumps, the excavators and the trucks that rebuild it run on diesel. When the country goes to war, it goes on diesel; the federal government’s own fuel and emissions regulations carry national security exemptions precisely because nobody asks a military machine to derate itself in the field. When the mission actually matters, the mandate steps aside. The rest of us are the mission every day, and we run the full stack.

So why can’t Congress repeal it? Three reasons, and none of them is science. First, the votes. The greenhouse gas side of this fight already fell when the EPA rescinded the endangerment finding in February and took Phase 3 down with it, but the NOx and particulate standards rest on a public-health record that a repeal would have to relitigate in front of 60 senators who do not want to own the words “repealing clean air.” Second, the manufacturers. The OEMs have billions sunk into aftertreatment engineering and a parts-and-service revenue stream attached to every failure, and a repeal strands both; the loudest voices for “regulatory certainty” are asking to keep selling the certainty. Third, big trucking itself. Emissions compliance is a cost the mega-fleets amortize and the owner-operator eats whole. The regulations made this industry cleaner and more consolidated at the same time, and both things are true, and the consolidated half has no interest in undoing the moat.

Which brings me to Rep. Don Davis and every Democrat who signed this bill. Crossing the aisle on the safe harbor took something, and I will give credit where it is due, but if you believe the government’s own $14 billion valuation of one sensor, then the honest next step is yours to take: commission the full cost accounting of the aftertreatment mandate, hold the hearing on hardware reliability, and make public the failure data the EPA is already demanding from the engine makers. Price the hardware, not just the punishment. A bipartisan coalition willing to freeze the standards but not willing to ask what the standards cost is a coalition managing the problem, not solving it.

That is why, as somebody who covers this industry rather than lobbies for it, I have to call this bill what it is. A win on the derates, a win on repair rights, a win on predictability, and a loss on the thing underneath all of it, because in 10 years the freeze expires, the waiver machinery comes back, and we fight this entire war again, quite possibly against an administration with no sympathy for any of it, with the same failure-prone hardware still bolted to every truck and the same questions still uncommissioned. We did not settle the argument. We scheduled it.

Where it stands

The bill cleared the environment subcommittee by voice vote on July 14 and heads to the full Energy and Commerce Committee. Bipartisan sponsorship and a voice vote are real signals, but the freeze provisions guarantee a fight in the Senate and a court date if it passes. Watch three things: whether the full committee narrows the “implement” language, whether a Senate companion appears, and whether the EPA’s own promised deregulatory proposal on inducements moots part of the safe harbor before Congress finishes.

Read it yourself. The half of it that fixes your sensor problem takes five pages. The half that decides what a diesel engine looks like in 2035 takes the other 10, and that is the half your comment letter should be about.