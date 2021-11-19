  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
News

The economics of electrification — Transmission

How government influence will change electric vehicle landscapes

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, November 19, 2021
Less than a minute

With the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, more emphasis than ever will be put on the future of electric vehicles. On this episode of Transmission, Ellen Hughes-Cromwick from Third Way returns to discuss the impact of the bill on electric vehicle production and adoption in the U.S.

Cromwick joins Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco to talk about changes Third Way has seen in the EV landscape in the past six months, before the bill was passed and what she expects to become the industry standard in the future. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, November 19, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.