The economics of electrification — Transmission

With the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, more emphasis than ever will be put on the future of electric vehicles. On this episode of Transmission, Ellen Hughes-Cromwick from Third Way returns to discuss the impact of the bill on electric vehicle production and adoption in the U.S.

Cromwick joins Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco to talk about changes Third Way has seen in the EV landscape in the past six months, before the bill was passed and what she expects to become the industry standard in the future.



