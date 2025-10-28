The future of cold storage goes underground

When it comes to warehouses and cold storage facilities, the picture of them peppering the highway about 40 miles outside of a major metropolitan area comes to mind. That picture could change as cold storage providers get creative with solutions. Most recently, M&M Quality Solutions has opened a cold storage facility underground.

This new facility is in SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex in Kansas City, Missouri. The 18,757-sq.-ft. facility will serve as a regional cold-chain hub. The underground environment provides a naturally climate-controlled, energy-efficient level of thermal stability that conventional above-ground warehouses struggle to compete with.

Despite being underground, the facility has direct access to both truck and rail docking. The inbound-outbound connectivity leverages Kansas City’s status as a logistics crossroads, enabling seamless movement of refrigerated goods and supplements through a network that supports freight, rail and cold-chain flows.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to the future of logistics and to the Kansas City region,” said Brian McMaster, CEO of M&M Quality Solutions, in a news release. “SubTropolis provides the perfect environment for our Adaptive Growth Logistics model—offering our partners reliability, efficiency, and intelligence in how products move, market, and grow.”