The gates of dwell

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are kicking off the first WTT of ’22 by entering the fiery gates of dwell hell. Dwell time not only costs trucking companies an estimated $3 billion a year, it also reduces both capacity and driver satisfaction. They’re joined by C3 Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Greg Braun to hammer down on the issue.

Clarisa Lindenmeyer Chief of Staff and Chief Brand Officer at Gig Wage, is simplifying the payroll system for truck drivers and other 1099 employees with its fintech platform. We’ll find out what the future of payroll may look like for independent drivers.

Braden Pastalaniec, VP of transportation and logistics at Uptake, talks about how predictive maintenance is more important than ever as parts shortages loom.

Fabricio Bezerra, market development manager of renewable road transportation at Neste US, gets us up to speed on renewable diesel and biodiesel and how this plays into a fleet’s sustainability goals.

Plus, good deeds during the I-95 gridlock in Virginia; Walmart to hire 3,000 drivers in a major expansion of its home delivery services; warehouse and transportation capacity is tight with retailers potentially over-ordering; Lineage Logistics snags another $1.7 billion in equity investment; and more.

