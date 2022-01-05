  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The gates of dwell

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 5, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are kicking off the first WTT of ’22 by entering the fiery gates of dwell hell. Dwell time not only costs trucking companies an estimated $3 billion a year, it also reduces both capacity and driver satisfaction. They’re joined by C3 Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Greg Braun to hammer down on the issue.

Clarisa Lindenmeyer Chief of Staff and Chief Brand Officer at Gig Wage, is simplifying the payroll system for truck drivers and other 1099 employees with its fintech platform. We’ll find out what the future of payroll may look like for independent drivers. 

Braden Pastalaniec, VP of transportation and logistics at Uptake, talks about how predictive maintenance is more important than ever as parts shortages loom. 

Fabricio Bezerra, market development manager of renewable road transportation at Neste US, gets us up to speed on renewable diesel and biodiesel and how this plays into a fleet’s sustainability goals. 

Plus, good deeds during the I-95 gridlock in Virginia; Walmart to hire 3,000 drivers in a major expansion of its home delivery services; warehouse and transportation capacity is tight with retailers potentially over-ordering; Lineage Logistics snags another $1.7 billion in equity investment; and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 5, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

