The Godfather of freight visibility plans to give small truckers “Superpowers”

Travis Rhyan, the founder of 10-4, an early pioneer in the freight visibility space has now set out to create an AI-powered platform for small truckers. I had the chance to interview Travis about his journey and plans for Carrier1. Here is the interview:

Craig Fuller: Welcome, Travis. Thank you for taking the time to sit down with me today. The evolution of freight visibility has been transformative, and you’re often described as the “godfather” of this movement. Could you start by telling us a bit about your initial steps into this industry?

Travis Rhyan: Thanks, Craig. It’s great to be here. My journey into freight technology began quite a few years back. I started my career in traditional logistics roles but always saw immense potential in integrating technology to solve logistics challenges. It wasn’t until I founded 10-4 Systems that I truly started channeling technology into a real force for change.

Craig: What was the vision behind 10-4 Systems when you first started?

Travis: When I co-founded 10-4 Systems in 2012, the idea was to create a platform that provided real-time shipment visibility to all stakeholders—shippers, carriers, and logistics providers. We wanted to go beyond just tracking shipments to offering insights that could improve efficiency and decision-making across the logistics chain.

Craig: It’s incredible to think about what you achieved with 10-4. You started from a small team in Boulder, Colorado, right?

Travis: Yes, that’s correct. We had about 30 people based out of Boulder initially. It was a small but incredibly talented team, and we worked tirelessly to develop cutting-edge solutions that promised not just tracking but comprehensive supply chain visibility.

Craig: Developing such an innovative platform must have come with challenges. Can you talk about some pivots you made along the way with 10-4?

Travis: Certainly. The journey was anything but a straight line. For example, we initially positioned 10-4 as a kind of “LinkedIn for truckers,” but we quickly realized the market needed something more comprehensive. Over time, we honed in on building a platform that not only offered real-time shipment tracking but also facilitated collaboration between all supply chain participants. This pivot was crucial, especially because many of our prospective clients were accustomed to traditional methods like phone calls and faxes. It was a big shift for them to adopt real-time digital visibility.

Craig: Your efforts were certainly validated when Trimble acquired 10-4 in 2017. What was that acquisition process like for you?

Travis: The acquisition by Trimble was a landmark event for us. It was a recognition of 10-4’s potential and our work in freight visibility. The process itself was intense and thorough, as Trimble was keen on incorporating our capabilities into their Transportation Management Systems. Our technology allowed them to extend their TMS offerings, adding substantial value in terms of shipment visibility and multimodal transportation solutions.

Craig: How did the integration with Trimble impact you personally and professionally?

Travis: My time at Trimble was a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences. Initially, the acquisition of 10-4 Systems was exhilarating. I had dreams of propelling our innovations into a broader market, enhancing Trimble’s Transportation Management Systems with our cutting-edge visibility solutions. We were set up to provide real-time shipment tracking across multiple modes of transport, something that was increasingly becoming a standard expectation in the industry.

However, as the integration process began, things started to shift. The entrepreneurial spirit and agility that defined 10-4 were getting overshadowed by the demands of operating within a much larger corporate framework. The freedom to pivot and innovate freely was often bogged down in layers of bureaucracy and differing corporate cultures.

Despite these constraints, I was determined to make it work. We pushed to blend the best of both worlds: Trimble’s resources and reach with 10-4’s innovative edge. But as with any merger, not all things proceeded smoothly. Cultivating a shared vision proved challenging, not only due to differences in corporate ethos but also due to the high expectations to deliver on some aggressive targets that seemed detached from market realities.

The pressure to meet these ambitious numbers was immense, and at times, unrealistic. We were dealing with the complexities of combining systems, molding teams, and keeping up with the evolving demands of a fast-paced industry. Unfortunately, the numbers we were expected to hit were based on projections that did not fully account for the integration hurdles we faced.

Eventually, these pressures led to difficult conversations and growing frustrations. The internal dynamics began to fray, and there was an increasing sense of disconnect between my vision for the company and how Trimble’s management saw things progressing.

After being in discussions with various stakeholders, it became apparent that my path with the company was diverging from Trimble’s future plans. The decision to part ways was both abrupt and distressing, culminating in my departure with little closure. It was a forced transition that felt sudden given the history and the effort I had invested.

Looking back, the experience taught me valuable lessons. It highlighted the importance of alignment in values and vision when undergoing mergers and acquisitions, and reaffirmed my commitment to leading with innovation at the core.

Craig: Getting fired from the business you started can be traumatic. How did you navigate this transition?

Travis: I won’t sugarcoat it—it was one of the most difficult times of my life. Getting fired from the company I helped build from the ground up, where I poured not just my professional energy but a part of my soul, was crushing. It was like losing a part of my identity. At first, I felt a profound sense of disbelief mixed with anger. It’s a tough pill to swallow when your exit isn’t on your terms.

However, after some time, I began to see it as an opportunity to reassess and refocus. Stepping back allowed me to gain perspective on what truly mattered, both professionally and personally. The solitude and tranquility of my coconut farm in Maui became a sanctuary for reflection, and I used that time to recharge and rediscover my passion for innovation in the logistics world.

Even in those challenging moments, some good things emerged. It taught me resilience and adaptability, which are crucial skills for anyone in this rapidly evolving industry. It became clear to me that every setback is a setup for a comeback, and that’s exactly the mindset I embraced moving forward.

Craig: In 2020, you called me out of the blue looking to resurface in the industry. I had remembered you as this GQ kind of guy, well-dressed, and fashionable. But when you first showed up at the office, you looked like a bum with long hair. Perhaps you spent too much time on the coconut farm consuming your own product.

Travis: I did spend plenty of time on the farm, Craig, and it was much needed. While it might have changed my outward appearance, it also transformed my perspective. That time away from the business hustle allowed me to reconnect with the foundational elements of why I got into this industry in the first place. My passion for freight tech was reignited, and I was able to strategize on how best to approach the opportunities ahead of me. I thought FreightWaves would be a great way to reconnect with the industry after being off the grid for two years.

Craig: You brought a ton of energy and insights to the job and we were grateful to have you running product for FreightWaves and SONAR.

Travis: My time at FreightWaves was remarkable. I was able to see all of the great product innovations and founders doing really transformative things in the industry. FreightWaves is a super connector, so it provides a platform and network that is unmatched.

I also found that the freight tech industry had greatly evolved while I was living in Maui, and being able to connect all of these founders—many of whom were new to the industry—gave me great optimism for the future. But it also sparked a competitive impulse to get back in the game as a founder.

I am now channeling that energy into Carrier1. As for the coconut farm, it’s a good reminder that sometimes stepping back can fuel the leap forward.

Craig: And now you’re on to your next adventure with Carrier1. Can you tell us about this new chapter?

Travis: Absolutely, Craig.

Carrier1 is the culmination of years of learning in the freight tech space. With Carrier1, we’re focused on helping small fleets get access to advanced technology solutions that rival or are more advanced than the systems that the largest carriers enjoy. In fact, since we are built upon AI, I would argue that our platform offers more advanced technology than even the mega fleets use to manage their operations.

This is not simply leveling the playing field for small carriers; it’s giving them superpowers.

We’re building on the lessons from 10-4 and tailoring our offerings to better serve the ever-evolving needs of carriers and shippers. Carrier1 is designed to bridge the technology gap for small carriers by offering innovative solutions aimed at enhancing their operational efficiency and market competitiveness. Our platform focuses on simplifying access to advanced tools that were traditionally available only to larger enterprises.

One of the standout initiatives Carrier1 is undertaking for small fleets is the implementation of a comprehensive, AI-driven automation platform. This system enables smaller carriers to streamline their operations, allowing them to compete on a more level playing field with larger enterprises. By automating tasks such as shipment creation, driver assignment, and invoicing, Carrier1 reduces the administrative burden on small fleet operators, letting them focus more on growth and strategic needs.

Additionally, Carrier1 offers real-time fleet management tools. These allow operators to track loads, drivers, and equipment through a unified, intuitive dashboard. This visibility not only improves operational efficiency but also helps small fleets maintain high standards of service delivery, crucial in maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Another significant feature Carrier1 provides is seamless integration with existing systems. Small fleets can easily incorporate Carrier1’s tools into their current operations without the need for substantial upfront investments. This plug-and-play capability makes cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable for fleets that may not have the resources to overhaul their entire infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Carrier1 platform is designed with a strong focus on speed and scale. Small fleets can quickly onboard and start using the system with minimal training required. This swift integration is key to helping these businesses adapt rapidly to market changes and customer demands, empowering them to seize new opportunities and expand their reach effectively.

By focusing on these aspects, Carrier1 strives to deliver impactful, scalable solutions that enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of small fleets in a dynamic industry landscape. It delivers real-time tracking, optimized routing, and predictive analytics tailored specifically for the needs of small to mid-sized carriers.

One of the key features of Carrier1 is its user-friendly interface, which allows carriers to easily manage their fleets and shipments without the need for extensive training or resources. By democratizing access to high-tech logistics solutions, we aim to empower small carriers to compete effectively in the market. Our system integrates seamlessly with existing transportation infrastructures, reducing complexity and cost barriers, while improving decision-making through data-driven insights.

With the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer expectations, timely delivery and efficient logistics are more crucial than ever. Carrier1 helps small carriers adapt to these challenges by enabling them to make smarter, faster decisions, maximizing their revenue potential in an increasingly competitive industry. Our mission is to support small carriers in becoming agile players in the supply chain, driving growth and sustainability in their operations.

Craig: Is it your goal for Carrier1 to be an operating platform, where all of their operations can be managed from?

Travis: Yes, but we will achieve that through a combination of our core technology and by partnering with the best solutions in the market to bring other products and services to assist small carriers.

We have over a dozen different integration partners, which we plan on announcing in the coming weeks. We want Carrier1 to be the operating system for small carriers. We know we can’t go it alone; this is one of the mistakes that I’ve seen too many founders make in freight. We need and want the best partners helping us empower small fleets.

Craig: Travis, it’s been fascinating to hear your journey from 10-4 to Carrier1. As we wrap up, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs in the freight tech space?

Travis: My advice would be to stay adaptable and open-minded. Technology evolves rapidly, and so do industry needs. Always be ready to pivot your approach based on the feedback and emerging trends. And most importantly, maintain your passion for innovation; it’s what will differentiate you in this challenging and competitive field.

Craig: Thank you, Travis. I look forward to having you go deeper during our fireside at F3 this week.

Travis: Thank you, Craig. It’s been a pleasure sharing my story and am really pumped about our coming out party at F3.