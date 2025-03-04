The Light Load: I for one will not starve if tariffs fry Canadian ‘bacon’

Wherever you fine folks stand on the Tariff Terror allegedly coming down the trade pike, can we all agree there’s a silver lining if the U.S. slaps Truckasaurus-grade levies on every import from Spain to Sumatra?

Oh, I don’t mean the economics of it. We may be huddling in mud shacks or lounging in castles of gold six months from now for all the sense I can make of who stands to benefit when the tariffs hit.

But think of the frightful products that it’ll be soooo much harder to rain down on unsuspecting Americans like so many marshmallow Peeps once those goods are subject to tariff-spawned surcharges.

Here’s a smattering of the horrors that femur-snapping levies may help keep from darkening the docks of ports from Tampa to Tacoma. (Yes, some of these are also made in the U.S., but let’s not make the perfect the enemy of the good just because we can’t prevent every catastrophe.)