The logistics behind the Christmas ham

By the time Christmas dinner hits the table, the hardest logistics decisions behind the holiday ham have already been made, often months earlier. For the supply chain, Christmas ham is not a December problem. It’s a forecasting, cold-storage, and execution challenge that begins well before winter weather enters the picture.

Ham’s role as a Christmas staple is rooted in tradition, but its continued dominance is also driven by reliability. Holiday demand for ham is relatively stable year over year, giving processors and retailers a clearer view of volume needs than many other seasonal proteins. That predictability, however, doesn’t remove risk, it simply shifts it earlier in the calendar.

Predictable demand, rising stakes

Heading into the holidays, pork demand has been strong, tightening supplies and pushing prices higher. Retailers increasingly position pork, and ham in particular, as a centerpiece protein for year-end meals, especially as consumers look for alternatives to turkey.

For logistics planners, higher pork prices raise the cost of mistakes. Temperature excursions, delayed deliveries, or excess shrink don’t just disrupt service levels, they erode margins on product that is already carrying a seasonal premium. That reality puts pressure on every link of the cold chain.