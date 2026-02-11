The Loophole That Killed 30 People Just Got Closed. Now What?

The photo is where this started. Today was the beginning of the end. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed a final rule that closes the door on one of the most dangerous regulatory failures in modern trucking history. The rule eliminates the use of Employment Authorization Documents as proof of CDL eligibility, restricts non-domiciled licenses to a narrow set of visa categories that actually involve interagency vetting, and requires states to run every applicant through the SAVE verification system. It is the right move. It is also years too late.

How We Got Here

The American CDL system was designed with a basic premise. You show up, you prove who you are, the state checks your driving history against national databases, and if you’re clean you get your license. That system works reasonably well for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents because the data exists. Your violations, your DUIs, your crash history, your suspensions, all of it lives in interconnected databases that every state DMV can query. For foreign nationals the system had a massive blind spot. States were issuing what are called non-domiciled CDLs to people who presented Employment Authorization Documents. An EAD is a work permit. That is all it is. It tells you someone has authorization to be employed in the United States. It tells you absolutely nothing about whether that person has ever driven before, whether they have a history of reckless driving in their home country, whether they’ve been involved in fatal crashes overseas, or whether their foreign license was even legitimately obtained. More than 30 states were doing this. Not five. Not ten. More than 30 states were handing out commercial driver’s licenses to operate tractor trailers, tankers, hazmat loads, and passenger buses based on a document that was never designed for transportation safety screening. FMCSA knew about it. The states knew about it. The industry knew about it. Nobody did anything until the body count got high enough to make headlines. We covered the chameleon carrier networks that exploit these gaps. We covered the CDL mills churning out licenses to people who couldn’t pass a pre-trip inspection if their life depended on it. We covered the government funded workforce programs that were funneling people with zero trucking experience into CDL programs with minimal oversight. We documented the Third Party Examiner fraud pipeline in states like California and New York and Colorado. None of this is new information to anyone who has been paying attention. What is new is that we got an Administration in Washington who acted on America First. On Trucking First. On American Drivers First. What the Rule Actually Does

First, Employment Authorization Documents are done as a pathway to a CDL. Gone. Over. If you show up at a state DMV with an EAD and nothing else, you are not getting a commercial license. Period. The EAD was never meant to serve as a transportation safety document and it should never have been treated as one. Second, non-domiciled CDL eligibility is now limited to three specific visa categories. H-2A agricultural workers, H-2B temporary non-agricultural workers, and E-2 treaty investors. These are visa classes that already go through enhanced interagency vetting, meaning the federal government has actually looked at these people before they got here. That is the critical distinction. The problem was never that foreign nationals were driving trucks. The problem was that foreign nationals with completely unknown backgrounds were driving trucks because nobody verified a single thing about them. Third, applicants must now present an unexpired foreign passport and their Form I-94 documentation. Not a photocopy. Not an expired document. The real thing. Fourth, and this is the enforcement teeth, every state is now required to run applicants through the SAVE system. That is the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database operated by USCIS. If SAVE cannot confirm your lawful immigration status, you do not get a CDL. There is no workaround. There is no state discretion. It is a hard stop.The rule goes into effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.