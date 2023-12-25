The most-read FreightWaves stories of 2023

It should not come as a surprise that 2023 was one of the busiest years for news in the freight industry. Trucking companies large and small shuttered, including the biggest carrier bankruptcy in history. Layoffs continued to pile up amid the ongoing trucking bloodbath. And labor disputes simmered across every mode.

As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of FreightWaves’ most-read news stories of 2023. It’s just a sample of the thousands of stories FreightWaves’ writers put out this year.

A third-generation family-owned trucking company and brokerage — Certified Freight Logistics, headquartered in Santa Maria, California — ceased operations in October after 95 years. Read more.

Peace Equipment LLC, a company headquartered in Edcouch, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, citing rising operating costs and “reduced income in the trucking industry.” Read more.

A July letter from Teamsters leadership to local unions representing all of Yellow Corp.’s network said emergency negotiations hadn’t yielded an agreement. Read more.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Team drivers for Cromex Inc. of Villa Park, Illinois, say things were looking bleak after they were stranded in a Chicago-area hotel for three days more than 1,000 miles from home without a paycheck or a truck until a truckers outreach organization offered to pay their rental car expenses to get them home to Jacksonville, Florida. Read more.





Yellow’s senior vice president of sales informed her staff in July that the less-than-truckload carrier would file bankruptcy. Read more.

A North Carolina trucking company notified over 200 drivers, employees and mechanics it was ceasing operations after 11 years after some of its major customers demanded “massive rate and volume concessions.” Read more.

The current market is tough enough for owner-operators that a significant chunk of them are considering leaving it altogether. At least that’s according to a recent FreightWaves Research survey. Asked to select statements that applied to them, 35.2% of self-identified owner-operators checked, “If the market does not rebound materially by the end of 2023, I will leave the industry.” Read more.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The number of authorized interstate trucking fleets in the U.S. declined by nearly 9,000 in the first quarter of 2023, according to federal data analyzed by Motive, a fleet management technology company. Several midsize fleets shuttered this year, including Florida’s Flagship Transport and North Carolina’s FreightWorks Transport. And major freight brokerages laid off thousands of employees in 2023 alone. Read more.

While it is possible that freight rates will rise in anticipation of a capacity reset, FreightWaves and many other analysts don’t believe that freight rates will increase until at least the second quarter of 2024, and few predict large increases in rates even then. Therefore, it is likely that the attrition process will continue as the market slowly grinds out the weakest players. Read more.

In June, hundreds of social media posts called for truck drivers to boycott picking up and delivering freight in Florida over the state’s new law targeting undocumented immigrants. Read more.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Other top stories from 2023:

Convoy cancels all shipments, load board is empty, announcement upcoming

Yellow is ceasing ‘regular operations’ on Friday

FMCSA will consider rollbacks to truck driver rest-break rules

FMCSA shuts door on brokers in rate transparency dispute

40-year-old Montana trucking company, freight brokerage shutters operations

How ELD mandate made trucking more dangerous

Yellow ceases operations

19 MEX centers, with Pilot branding, temporarily shut by operator bankruptcy

Teamsters not ‘bailing out’ Yellow again, unmoved by carrier’s finances