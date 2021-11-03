The other side of the port story

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Harbor Trucking Association CEO Matt Schrap about how the Supply Chain Task Force and port approved container dwell fees harm smaller shippers. Find out why container fees that are passed on to shippers do nothing to solve the problem with empty returns that dray operators face.

We’ll learn about The Wall That Heals and how a partnership with Razor International is making moving it easier. Chris Guttormsson, vice president of sales and marketing at Razor International USA, along with Tim Tetz, director of outreach at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund fill us in.

Cris Arens, managing partner at Logisyn Advisors discusses the explosion of logistics technology and how it influences mergers and acquisitions integration.

Adam Ruff, VP of business development and transportation solutions at DHL Supply Chain speaks to the value of managed transportation services.

Plus, we’ll go inside the newsletter to touch on the scale of ships and why bad sourcing isn’t always a symptom of the supply chain crisis.

