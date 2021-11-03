  • ITVI.USA
    15,752.590
    58.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.877
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.220
    0.180
    0.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,709.960
    64.170
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The other side of the port story

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 3, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Harbor Trucking Association CEO Matt Schrap about how the Supply Chain Task Force and port approved container dwell fees harm smaller shippers. Find out why container fees that are passed on to shippers do nothing to solve the problem with empty returns that dray operators face. 

We’ll learn about The Wall That Heals and how a partnership with Razor International is making moving it easier. Chris Guttormsson, vice president of sales and marketing at Razor International USA, along with Tim Tetz, director of outreach at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund fill us in. 

Cris Arens, managing partner at Logisyn Advisors discusses the explosion of logistics technology and how it influences mergers and acquisitions integration.

Adam Ruff, VP of business development and transportation solutions at DHL Supply Chain speaks to the value of managed transportation services. 

Plus, we’ll go inside the newsletter to touch on the scale of ships and why bad sourcing isn’t always a symptom of the supply chain crisis. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 3, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

