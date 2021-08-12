The spoils of cold chain
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves Cold Chain Summit. With reefer rates about to crack $4.00/mi, port congestion freezing margins, and industrial space in short supply they’ll look into the state of the cold chain supply chain.
They’re joined by special guests Jonathan Swart, Director, Specialized Operations, Blue Grace Group; Tim O’Rourke, Senior Managing Director, JLL; Meshach Weber, Chief Marketing Officer + Chief Experience Officer, Loadsure
