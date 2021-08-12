  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The spoils of cold chain

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, August 12, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves Cold Chain Summit. With reefer rates about to crack $4.00/mi, port congestion freezing margins, and industrial space in short supply they’ll look into the state of the cold chain supply chain. 

They’re joined by special guests Jonathan Swart, Director, Specialized Operations, Blue Grace Group; Tim O’Rourke, Senior Managing Director, JLL; Meshach Weber, Chief Marketing Officer + Chief Experience Officer, Loadsure

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

