The Ultimate Guide to FMCSA’s June 2025 Rule Rollouts: What Every Fleet Must Know

For nearly a decade, FMCSA’s rules on English proficiency and medical certification have existed in regulatory limbo, passed but rarely enforced. The delays are over. Today, June 23, followed by June 25, 2025, two rule rollouts will go live and change the compliance landscape for fleets and drivers across America.
This shift is both administrative and operational. It affects driver eligibility, roadside inspections and the definition of what makes someone legally fit to operate a commercial motor vehicle. If your state or your fleet isn’t ready, you’re exposed.
The Medical Certification Overhaul
Effective June 23, 2025, drivers can no longer self-submit their medical cards to their state licensing agencies. Instead, certified medical examiners must transmit results electronically through FMCSA’s National Registry system.
Why This Matters:
- No electronic submission? Your CDL may be downgraded.
- State IT lag? 14 states still lack the electronic infrastructure. Until they catch up, manual submissions are still required.
- For fleets, keeping Medical Certificates (MECs) in the driver qualification file is still recommended.
- Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) monitoring becomes critical. Continuous license monitoring through programs like Samba Safety also becomes even more important for monitoring downgrades to CDLs due to non-compliance with medical requirements.
Compliance isn’t optional. A bad connection or slow state system could cost a driver their license and cost you a driver.
English Proficiency Enforcement: Out-of-Service Orders Begin
Effective June 25, 2025, FMCSA and CVSA will begin enforcing English Language Proficiency (ELP) rules with roadside inspections. This includes removing a driver from service if they cannot communicate in English or recognize signage consistent with Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) standards.
What the Roadside Test Looks Like:
- A verbal interview without apps or interpreters.
- A sign recognition check based on standard U.S. road and safety signs.
CVSA officially added ELP violations to the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. That means it’s not just a citation. It’s a shutdown.
Texas Draws a Line, But Can It Stand?
One state has openly defied the rule historically: Texas.
Under Texas Transportation Code 522.043(b), English proficiency cannot disqualify intrastate CDL drivers. According to recent conversations with Texas DPS leadership, the state has never enforced the federal ELP rule and doesn’t plan to yet, they have no exemption filed.
But here’s the catch: under 49 CFR 350.305, only specific exemptions can be recognized at the state level under the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) grant program and ELP isn’t one of them.
What’s at Risk:
- Texas could lose millions of dollars in federal MCSAP funding that supports enforcement.
- FMCSA could trigger compliance actions against the state.
- Intrastate Texas drivers may suddenly face disqualification if FMCSA pushes back or if carriers voluntarily comply with federal guidance regardless of state policy.
Texas might not enforce it today, but that doesn’t mean fleets operating there can ignore it tomorrow.
What Fleets Should Do Now
These aren’t changes you can “wait and see” your way through. Here’s how every fleet, from local haulers to national carriers, should respond:
Audit Your Roster
- Identify whether each driver operates in interstate or intrastate commerce.
- Review routes, logs and freight origins to validate driver designations.
- Any CDL driver must meet FMCSA ELP standards.
Monitor Medical Certification Through MVRs
- Start (or upgrade) your CDLIS/MVR monitoring system now.
- Validate that your vendors can flag downgraded CDLs due to medical lapse immediately.
Evaluate and Document English Proficiency
- Integrate ELP checks into hiring processes, including verbal screenings and sign recognition.
- Provide training resources for non-native English speakers, like Babbel.
Retain documentation of training or support programs for ADA compliance, where applicable.
If You’re in Texas (or Any State in Dispute)
- Watch FMCSA guidance and federal funding triggers closely.
- Consider proactively aligning with federal rules to avoid future disqualifications or audit risks. Consult with legal advisors to navigate conflict-of-law scenarios between state and federal requirements.
What This Means for Fleets and Drivers
These changes raise the bar and the stakes.
Once, paper logs and self-certifications were enough to stay compliant. Today, the FMCSA enforcement model is driven by real-time data, federal IT systems and CVSA roadside inspections. If you’re not prepared, your trucks won’t roll.
Fleets need to view these rules not as policy noise, but as operational must-haves. This includes:
- Incorporating ELP evaluation into onboarding
- Relying on MVRs to validate medical certifications
- Ensuring you aren’t relying on outdated or unenforceable state exceptions
For years, we heard, “They’re not enforcing that.” That excuse is over. These rollouts aren’t just about paperwork, enforcement, shutdowns and driver eligibility.
If you’re a safety manager, compliance officer or fleet owner, June 2025 is not just another month on the calendar. It’s the start of a new era of accountability.
Either you’re ready, or you’re parked.