The Ultimate Guide to FMCSA’s June 2025 Rule Rollouts: What Every Fleet Must Know

For nearly a decade, FMCSA’s rules on English proficiency and medical certification have existed in regulatory limbo, passed but rarely enforced. The delays are over. Today, June 23, followed by June 25, 2025, two rule rollouts will go live and change the compliance landscape for fleets and drivers across America.

This shift is both administrative and operational. It affects driver eligibility, roadside inspections and the definition of what makes someone legally fit to operate a commercial motor vehicle. If your state or your fleet isn’t ready, you’re exposed.

The Medical Certification Overhaul

Effective June 23, 2025, drivers can no longer self-submit their medical cards to their state licensing agencies. Instead, certified medical examiners must transmit results electronically through FMCSA’s National Registry system.

Why This Matters:

No electronic submission? Your CDL may be downgraded.

State IT lag? 14 states still lack the electronic infrastructure. Until they catch up, manual submissions are still required.

For fleets, keeping Medical Certificates (MECs) in the driver qualification file is still recommended.

Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) monitoring becomes critical. Continuous license monitoring through programs like Samba Safety also becomes even more important for monitoring downgrades to CDLs due to non-compliance with medical requirements.

Compliance isn’t optional. A bad connection or slow state system could cost a driver their license and cost you a driver.