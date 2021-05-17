These wheels keep freight moving — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how the wheels that keep supply chains moving are made; DHL’s sustainability solutions; and the data that keeps ocean trade flowing.

Plus, Embark Trucks is hauling HP printers as it grows its autonomous partner network; ATA announces Virtual Truck Driving Championship; Union Pacific probes train derailment; New Zealand man fights back against potholes; $500,000 in electronics swiped from a parked semi truck; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Bianca O’Brien, strategic programs and GoGreen manager at DHL Global Forwarding for the Americas; Doug Mason, global technical manager at Alcoa Wheels; and Henry Byers, market expert at FreightWaves

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts