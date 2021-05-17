  • ITVI.USA
    15,259.470
    -32.430
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.930
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,244.920
    -31.460
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

These wheels keep freight moving — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, May 17, 2021
0 44 Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how the wheels that keep supply chains moving are made; DHL’s sustainability solutions; and the data that keeps ocean trade flowing.

Plus, Embark Trucks is hauling HP printers as it grows its autonomous partner network; ATA announces Virtual Truck Driving Championship; Union Pacific probes train derailment; New Zealand man fights back against potholes; $500,000 in electronics swiped from a parked semi truck; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Bianca O’Brien, strategic programs and GoGreen manager at DHL Global Forwarding for the Americas; Doug Mason, global technical manager at Alcoa Wheels; and Henry Byers, market expert at FreightWaves

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

