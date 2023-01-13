Watch Now


TIA to work with charity to provide broker jobs for visually impaired

Brokerage group joins with local organization to offer work opportunities for blind

Transportation Intermediaries Association has joined with a charitable group to offer job opportunities to the visually impaired. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CABVI) and freight brokerage trade group Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) have implemented a workforce development program to train blind and visually impaired individuals to work as brokers.

The course, TIA’s New Employee Orientation (NEO), will allow students to learn the fundamentals of supply chain and freight management, such as logistics, sales and customer retention skills that will help them find employment in the brokerage industry, the groups said.

Students will also learn professional and executive skill sets such as communication and relationship management, the groups said in a statement released earlier this week.

In 2022, CABVI acquired Florida-based Route Transportation & Logistics as part of an effort to offer freight-oriented job opportunities to those with vision loss. Route’s “remote-first” approach eliminates concerns about mobility, a common work barrier to the visually impaired.

“This partnership with TIA will allow CABVI to train individuals with vision loss in transportation and logistics, even if they don’t have experience,” said CABVI president and CEO Teri Shirk. “The training will provide new opportunities for career advancement in knowledge-based jobs. We hope that 50% of all new job postings can be filled by those who are blind or visually impaired.”

Said TIA CEO Anne Reinke: “These are good jobs in a growing, thriving and exciting industry with a well-designed career path. With hard work, relationship building and time management, there is often uncapped earning potential for individuals in this role.”


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.