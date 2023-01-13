TIA to work with charity to provide broker jobs for visually impaired

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CABVI) and freight brokerage trade group Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) have implemented a workforce development program to train blind and visually impaired individuals to work as brokers.

The course, TIA’s New Employee Orientation (NEO), will allow students to learn the fundamentals of supply chain and freight management, such as logistics, sales and customer retention skills that will help them find employment in the brokerage industry, the groups said.

Students will also learn professional and executive skill sets such as communication and relationship management, the groups said in a statement released earlier this week.

In 2022, CABVI acquired Florida-based Route Transportation & Logistics as part of an effort to offer freight-oriented job opportunities to those with vision loss. Route’s “remote-first” approach eliminates concerns about mobility, a common work barrier to the visually impaired.

“This partnership with TIA will allow CABVI to train individuals with vision loss in transportation and logistics, even if they don’t have experience,” said CABVI president and CEO Teri Shirk. “The training will provide new opportunities for career advancement in knowledge-based jobs. We hope that 50% of all new job postings can be filled by those who are blind or visually impaired.”

Said TIA CEO Anne Reinke: “These are good jobs in a growing, thriving and exciting industry with a well-designed career path. With hard work, relationship building and time management, there is often uncapped earning potential for individuals in this role.”