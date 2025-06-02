Tibbetts named group president at ODW Logistics

Industry Academic Carrier Financial Intermediary Media Shipper/Retailer/BCO Technology Trade Association/Government Warehousing PE/VC Consulting/Advisory Other None of the Above

Carrier Type Air Cargo Inland Waterways Ocean Rail Trucking Other

Does your company own asset/trucks? Yes No

Select Trucking Type Driver/Owner-Operator Small Fleet (5-50 Tractors) Enterprise Fleet (50+ Tractors) Other

Financial Type Financial Institution PE/VC Other

Intermediary Type 3PL Freight Forwarder Ports Other

Select One Automotive Building Materials/Construction Chemicals CPG Energy Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals Industrial Paper/Packaging Produce/Perishable Foods Retail Technology Other

Job Level Associate C-suite Director/VP Manager/Supervisor Ownership Retired Other None of the Above

Job Function Executive Business Development and Sales Driver Facilities Management Finance/Accounting Human Resources IT/Technology Law/Regulation/Compliance Marketing/Communications/PR Operations Procurement/Purchasing R&D/Laboratory Transportation Management (Domestic) Transportation Management (International) Warehousing/Fulfillment Other None of the Above

Email already registered! Sign In

Continue Reading...

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.