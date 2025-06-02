Tibbetts named group president at ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics has a new group president, Troy Tibbetts.
The 3PL announced Monday that Tibbetts had been hired from STG Logistics in a role that the company said would be in charge of “ODW’s commercial and operational strategy across contract logistics and transportation management.”
ODW is based in Columbus, Ohio.
“His appointment follows a comprehensive executive search and represents a significant milestone in advancing ODW’s long-term vision of providing scalable, technology-enabled logistics solutions to an expanding customer base,” ODW said in a prepared statement announcing Tibbetts’ hiring.