Tibbetts named group president at ODW Logistics

He will report to CEO Ness, succeeds Nikolai, who will stay as an adviser through year-end

Troy Tibbetts is the new group president at ODW Logistics. (Photo: ODW Logistics, Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

ODW Logistics has a new group president, Troy Tibbetts. 

The 3PL announced Monday that Tibbetts had been hired from STG Logistics in a role that the company said would be in charge of “ODW’s commercial and operational strategy across contract logistics and transportation management.”

ODW is based in Columbus, Ohio.

“His appointment follows a comprehensive executive search and represents a significant milestone in advancing ODW’s long-term vision of providing scalable, technology-enabled logistics solutions to an expanding customer base,” ODW said in a prepared statement announcing Tibbetts’ hiring.

