TITAN Containers introduces ArcticStore Horizon, environmentally friendly portable cold room

TITAN Containers is making a bold play to redefine what sustainable cold storage looks like with the launch of ArcticStore Horizon, a portable cold room engineered to slash energy use and global warming potential at a scale the industry hasn’t seen before. Horizon delivers an average 55% reduction in energy consumption and uses a near-zero-GWP refrigerant, CEO Søren Skov Mogensen says are arriving at exactly the right moment for a sector under pressure.

Cold storage demand is surging globally, growing between 10% and 20% every year as grocery delivery expands, food consumption patterns shift, and the pharmaceutical supply chain moves deeper into temperature-sensitive biologics and cell and gene therapies. But the infrastructure supporting that growth is strained.

Many facilities rely on aging, energy-intensive reefer technology at a time when electricity accounts for around 70% of operational costs. At the same time, regulations are tightening around refrigerant use, emissions reporting, and end-to-end temperature visibility.

“We’ve been doing refrigerated storage for more than three decades, and we understand the pain points,” Mogensen said. “Demand is rising across food, producers, pharma—everywhere. Customers need more capacity, but they also need to meet sustainability targets and control runaway energy costs. Horizon was built to solve both problems.”